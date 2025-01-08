Marcus Rashford is most likely to join a club in Serie A if he is to leave Manchester United this month, according to The Athletic.

The England international is expected to leave Old Trafford after being made available for transfer by INEOS, with Ruben Amorim not including him in five of the last six matchday squads and Rashford being an unused substitute in the once instance he was named on the bench.

But United face a big task to be able to offload the 27-year-old this month as they are demanding a club pays the majority of his wages as part of any agreement, while they want a £40m transfer fee to allow him to leave permanently - something clubs are currently unwilling to do.

Rashford Could Head to Serie A

Plenty of interest in the Carrington graduate

Rashford is the second-longest serving player in the Man United squad behind Luke Shaw, but his poor form over the last 18 months means the board are now open to selling him in order to help them with their PSR issues as an academy player would be considered pure profit.

Several clubs have been linked with an interest in the winger, including Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, but according to The Athletic sources believe he is most likely to head to Italy should he depart Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

AC Milan are the side most likely to firm up their interest as they are looking for a new winger, while Juventus have also registered an interest in the England star.

David Ornstein has also reported that it's possible that Rashford ends up staying with the club, with no obvious transfer options available to him and a hope that he could be able to rediscover the form that saw him earn a contract worth £375,000-per-week and become one of the top earners at the club.

Amorim has not closed the door on Rashford's reintegration into the squad publicly, but after being named as a substitute for the defeat to Newcastle he was left on the bench as the team chased a goal. He was then left out of the squad once again for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, with the manager citing illness as the reason.

