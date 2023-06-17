Marcus Rashford may have been on international duty on Friday night, but the front man still found time to bust out a few moves in a clip which has since gone viral on social media.

The Manchester United star came off the bench in England’s 4-0 win over Malta and stunned fans with a beautifully-executed skill to beat his marker late on.

Cutting in from the left, Rashford dropped a couple of stepovers to wrong foot Joseph Mbong, who was backing off into his own penalty area, before throwing in an elastico to leave him for dead.

Known for his pace and guile, the 25-year-old looked to cut onto his right foot, but fooled the Malta player by quickly taking the ball on the outside, towards the byline.

Video: Marcus Rashford skill move vs Malta

Mbong, who plays his club football for Maltese side Hamrun Spartans, was deployed at wing-back and would not have relished Rashford’s introduction on the hour mark.

Commenting on the clip, one United fan said: “Transitioning from stepovers straight into an elastico is unreal. He was having a lot of fun out there.”

The elastico, also known as the flip flap, is a dribbling feint made popular by former Brazilian star Ronaldinho in the early 2000s.

This led to another fan saying: “Ronaldinho would be proud.”

Marcus Rashford in the form of his life

Rashford has enjoyed a new lease of life since Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Old Trafford, and netted 30 goals in all competitions in 2022/23 - his most prolific season to date and a far cry from his return of five goals in the previous season.

Speaking about the impact Ten Hag has had on himself and the team, Rashford said: “The manager came in and he just wanted to win. I feel at times we have lacked ambition.

“He wasn’t [just] caring about getting into the top four, he just wanted to win trophies and when you strive for the best sometimes you are going to fall short as we did in areas this season. You have to look at the outcome.

“We managed to win a trophy and get back in the Champions League spots, get to another final and it is definitely a progression from the previous year or a couple of years before.

“He just managed to motivate me and just relight the flame that was missing.”

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, and an own goal helped Gareth Southgate’s men romp to victory in Malta.

The three points see England maintain their perfect record in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying and extend their lead at the top of Group C to six points.