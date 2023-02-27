Marcus Rashford has now been credited with Man Utd's second goal

After years of waiting, Marcus Rashford finally has a first goal for Manchester United in a major final.

It looked for all the world the Englishman would be robbed of the honour against Newcastle United last Sunday.

Rashford thought he'd put United 2-0 ahead in the Carabao Cup final, but replays appeared to show the ball deflected in off Sven Botman's outstretched limb.

However, the EFL have now decided to award the goal to Rashford after a period of deliberation, per the Red Devils' official website.

It means United's talisman has moved on to 25 goals for 2022/23, which is his best ever tally in a season - and we're not even in March yet.

Rashford is firmly among the best players on the planet right now and that is simply not up for debate.

He's playing sensational football with absolutely no fear, which must be terrifying for opposition players.

Rashford is also regularly bringing out his sizeable catalogue of skill moves, to go with the lethal finishing.

The 25-year-old actually produced a piece of magic just before scoring against Newcastle and it somehow went unnoticed at the time.

But it's now been made clear for the whole world to see and you can check out the sumptuous piece of skill below...

Video: Rashford's insane skill before goal vs Newcastle

Stop that, Marcus! The link up between him and Wout Weghorst was seriously impressive too, yet another reason why the Dutchman has proven to be an inspired piece of January business.

Now, were it a player bereft of confidence in Rashford's shoes during the video clip above, we'd be inclined to say they didn't mean it.

But given the fact Rashford is currently embodying prime Thierry Henry, it'd be an enormous surprise if the move wasn't intentional.

And anyway, the man himself has cleared all that up on Twitter!

Rashford's tweet about previously unnoticed skill move

Here's how some fans have reacted to the awesome footage...

Fan reaction to Rashford's skill vs Newcastle

What did Rashford say after Carabao Cup final win?

“It's massive for us to be involved in these types of games, something that we've missed as a club,” Rashford said in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“The fact that we've come all this way and we've gone on and won is a massive feeling but hopefully it pushes us now to keep going.

“I'm happy right now so it doesn't matter! I'm buzzing with the result, the boys and the staff have put a lot of work in to get here and to go on and win it is just a massive feeling.”

When asked about the impact of Casemiro, who scored the opening goal and was named Man of the Match, Rashford added: “He makes a huge difference, his leadership and experience in games is huge.

“I've spoken to some of the other forwards and on the pitch they feel that sense of security behind them. It's massive for us and I'm buzzing for him today, his first trophy for the club and hopefully he can push us now to get even more.”

