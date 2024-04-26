Highlights Marcus Rashford called out abuse from supporters in an early morning post on social media.

Rashford shone for Manchester United last season but has regressed this season, with many fans losing patience with the forward.

A summer move away from Old Trafford could suit all parties at this point.

Manchester United's season has been a forgettable one, particularly for Marcus Rashford. The England forward took his game to the next level last season, scoring 30 goals for the Red Devils, but has regressed beyond recognition this term with his struggles mirroring those of his club.

Rashford has been a streaky player throughout his career and it's easy to forget just how poor he was the season before Erik ten Hag arrived in England. There were calls for Rashford to leave the club in the summer of 2022 and many supporters feel the same way now as this campaign draws to its close.

The 26-year-old was booed off by some United fans during their dramatic FA Cup win against Coventry and he did not figure in the 4-2 victory over Sheffield United on Wednesday night due to injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford is United's fifth highest scorer this season with eight goals in all competitions. Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho have all found the net more times than the England forward.

Rashford's Early Morning Tweet

"Enough is enough"

In the early hours of Friday morning, Rashford took to social media to address what he clearly perceives as unfair criticism from some fans. Responding to a United fan account that described the treatment of Rashford as 'cruel' and 'absolutely disgusting', Rashford wrote: "I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough."

Rashford began restricting who could respond to his tweets earlier this year, but those flush enough to be able to afford a blue tick on X (formerly Twitter) still have reply privileges. Rashford won't have liked what he saw.

"You’re supposed to be one of the 'senior' players at Manchester United, yet your effort and body language on the pitch has not been acceptable. Abuse is not okay, but criticism is," one user wrote. Another said: "Fans will be fans, they are brutal. It didn't start with you and it certainly wouldn't end with you. This is Man United and you've been poor so grow up and play good football or leave!"

Sympathy with Rashford among United fans, and indeed football fans in general, is in short supply. Abuse should not be tolerated but criticism of his contribution this season is valid.

Rashford signed a new long-term contract last season but his reputation with many supporters is at an all-time low and a parting of the ways this summer seems logical. There may be too much scar tissue for Rashford to return to his top level at his boyhood club.

A Move Abroad to Revive His Career

PSG could be an option

Suitors, one suspects, would still be plentiful. Rashford's brother has flirted with PSG in the past and the Ligue 1 giants are in the market for a replacement for the Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe.

Not so long ago it was uncommon for British players to move overseas for their careers but that is no longer the case. Jude Bellingham has established himself as Madrid's talisman, while former Chelsea duo Fikayo Tomori and Ruben-Loftus Cheek are impressing in Serie A with Milan. Rashford's United teammate Jadon Sancho made his name in Germany and is now back at Borussia Dortmund, gearing up for a Champions League semi-final.

Rashford will continue to be scrutinised heavily if he remains in England, either at United or at another top club, so perhaps a fresh start in one of the top leagues on the continent would be the best solution to his current plight.

Rashford's goal contributions over the last three seasons Season Goals Assists Total 2021-22 5 2 7 2022-23 30 10 40 2023-24 8 5 13

On the other hand, Rashford has the perfect case study in how to restore his reputation with United's supporters. Harry Maguire was vilified relentlessly following a drop in form which coincided with an incident on holiday in 2021. Maguire was coming off the back of a European Championship campaign in which he was named in the team of the tournament when he was arrested by Greek police in Mykonos.

A major slump followed in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons and the majority of United fans were adamant that he should be moved on. However, this term he has emerged as United's most dependable defender, showing immense mental strength to respond to the barrage of abuse he was on the end of.

Each individual, of course, is different, and Rashford may ultimately decide that his bridges with United supporters cannot be rebuilt as Maguire's have been. If that is the case, this season will soon be forgotten and Rashford's United career will be remembered fondly given his overall contribution during an unstable period for the club.