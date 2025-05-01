Lamine Yamal produced a performance for the ages as Barcelona drew 3-3 with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Barcelona sensation, who only turned 17 years old in July, was a constant threat all night and scored a magnificent goal after Inter had taken a 2-0 lead.

Yamal’s individual masterclass has seen him earn widespread praise from fans, pundits, coaches and players alike. "He's special, he's a genius. In the big matches, he shows up,” Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said after the match, per BBC Sport. "If it only comes every 50 years like Simone [Inzaghi] said, I'm glad it's for Barcelona."

Indeed, Inter boss Inzaghi spoke about the gifted Yamal in glowing terms following this side’s draw at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. “We could even have won this game against a team who have a player who is difficult to stop,” the Italian, currently ranked fifth on our greatest managers in world football list, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“We started well, but they created a lot of problems: he created a lot of problems. He is a player I had not seen live before. We had to double up on him. We managed it better in the second half and could even have won. Lamine Yamal is a phenomenon born every 50 years. We made some adjustments to improve how we dealt with him after the break, which is not easy. He really impressed me today.” You can watch Yamal’s stunning highlights below:

On CBS Sports, Micah Richards said Yamal is the best player of his age we’ve seen since Lionel Messi, the man widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time. Praise doesn’t come any higher.