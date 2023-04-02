Newcastle United don't consider Marcus Thuram a 'top target', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form for Borussia Monchengladbach, and he could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United - Marcus Thuram

Thuram, who earns £82k-a-week, is set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

It's understood that many clubs around Europe are interested in signing Thuram, including Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Leicester City and West Ham United.

The French international, who has scored 61 career goals, is a versatile forward, which could make him an attractive prospect for many clubs, especially considering he's likely to be available on a free transfer. Thuram has played all across the front three during his career, according to Transfermarkt.

Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has now confirmed that Thuram will be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season. He said: "We’ve decided to allow Thuram to leave. The fact he will leave on a free is not a positive situation. I can’t sugarcoat it. We have to accept that there are bigger clubs he might move to."

What has Jones said about Thuram?

Jones has suggested that Thuram probably isn't a top target for Newcastle at the moment, but he is an attainable player for the Magpies at this stage. The journalist also mentions another player, Khephren Thuram, Macrus' brother, who The Athletic have reported is also of interest to Newcastle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's totally understandable of where Newcastle's thinking would be here in terms of both players. I don't think Marcus Thuram is one of their top targets at the moment, but he's obviously somebody that they have looked at recently.

"One thing we know is both of these players at the moment are gettable. So, that's one of the things that Newcastle will have to consider as they go into the next transfer window."

How has Thuram performed this season?

Thuram has scored 12 goals in 22 league starts, as per FBref.

The former FC Sochaux forward has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Thuram also averages 0.8 key passes and 4.4 total duels won per game, whilst also providing three assists.

Considering he's available on a free transfer, Thuram would certainly be an excellent signing for many clubs around Europe. Newcastle may be targeting players of a higher calibre, especially if they qualify for the Champions League, but Thuram would certainly improve their squad depth without making an impact on the transfer budget.