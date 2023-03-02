Chelsea are ‘prioritising elsewhere in attack’ rather than focussing their attention on Marcus Thuram, journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport

Chelsea move for £28m star 'would be very surprising' at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are ‘prioritising elsewhere in attack’ rather than focussing their attention on Marcus Thuram, journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport.

The Blues are known to be in the market for a new striker, and the 25-year-old has reportedly been on their radar over the last few months as they continue to assess their options.

Chelsea news – Marcus Thuram

Thuram has entered the final five months of his current £82,000-per-week contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and was linked with a switch away during the winter window.

Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has revealed that the France international has rejected a contract offer from the club and is determined to move to a 'bigger club' after failing to get his move in January.

“With Marcus Thuram, we stretched,” Virkus admitted during an interview with SPORT1. “We've decided to allow Thuram to leave.

“The fact he will leave on a free is not a positive situation. I can't sugarcoat it. We have to accept that there are bigger clubs he might move to.”

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League rivals Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all set to battle it out for Thuram’s signature with the striker valued at £28m by Transfermarkt.

What has O’Rourke said about Thuram?

When asked about Chelsea’s apparent interest in Thuram, though, Phillips told GMS that the capital club would actually prefer to sign an ‘out-and-out striker’.

He said: “I haven't heard anything fresh that Chelsea are prepared to go back in for him, and I've actually been told that they are more prioritising elsewhere in attack.

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Fixtures, Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

“They want more of an out-and-out striker rather than a Thuram, who's more of a wide striker or a winger or second striker, so they are focusing more on a true number nine rather than Thuram.

“So, based off that, I'd be very surprised if Chelsea do go in for him as a free agent.”

Who could Chelsea sign?

A report from The Mirror has claimed that Chelsea have joined the race for Victor Osimhen’s signature as he looks set to fire Napoli to the Serie A title.

It’s stated that Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils are also eager to bring the 24-year-old to English shores but that he will cost any potential suitor around £100 million.

Osimhen’s price tag is perhaps justified by his form so far this season as he has found the back of the net on 21 occasions in 25 outings, setting up four further strikes for his teammates.

Therefore, a move for the Nigeria international may make more sense than targeting Thuram for Chelsea this summer.