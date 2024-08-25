Key Takeaways Mykhailo Mudryk's poor 0/10 performance led to a half-time substitution during Chelsea's 6-2 win against Wolves.

Pedro Neto outshone Mudryk with more impactful stats & presence on the field, putting forward his case for a regular spot in the starting XI.

Enzo Maresca spoke about wanting more from the Ukrainian winger after the game.

It was a brilliant Saturday afternoon for Chelsea as they picked up a first league win under new boss Enzo Marseca. In what will go down as one of the wildest games in Premier League history, the Blues eventually romped to a 6-2 victory.

The real story of the day was Noni Madueke. Having upset the home fans with a social media post ahead of the game, he then proceeded to score his first hat-trick for the club in scintillating fashion.

It was a fun outing for other attackers Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Joao Felix too, as they all got on the scoresheet – while the Englishman also bagged a hat-trick of assists for Madueke.

Despite the resounding win, it wasn't a perfect display. Indeed, things were level at half-time with the score tied at 2-2. Incidentally, this was the same amount of time Mykhailo Mudryk was given before being hooked by Maresca.

After the game, the Italian spoke about wanting more from the £100k-p/w Chelsea star and it's not hard to see why.

Mykhailo Mudryk Poor Despite Big Chelsea Win

Hooked at half-time by unhappy Maresca

As quoted by football.london, Maresca explained why he decided to sub Mudryk off after just 45 minutes. And while he stated that he partly wanted to give new signing Pedro Neto more minutes, he also admitted that he 'expects a bit more quality' from the winger:

"Because I was not happy. In some moments we can manage some situations better. He was working hard off the ball but on the ball, I expect a bit more quality from Misha. He had some good moments today but the reason why was to change it and give Pedro some minutes."

The Italian wasn't the only one to take note of the Ukraine international's underwhelming display. In the Goal player ratings, he was handed a 0/10 for his efforts, with journalist Mark Doyle writing:

"Hooked at half-time after an embarrassingly ineffective display. Didn't manage a single shot, create even one opportunity and only touched the ball 13 times. Hard to know what Chelsea are going to do with the £62m signing given he's neither good enough to play or sell."

Neto Outshines Mudryk at Wolves

Delivered assists against former side

Having failed the eye test, the stats don't paint a prettier picture either. Indeed, he finished the match with just 13 touches under his belt (fewer than both goalkeepers). Despite barely having the ball, he was pretty wasteful with it, misplacing five out of eight attempted passes (63% completion rate).

He also failed to have any shots, completed just one (out of two attempted) dribbles, and failed to find a teammate with his one cross. He also lost the ball six times.

It might seem harsh to judge the player on the basis of just one half, so to put things in perspective, here are his stats compared to Neto – who replaced him at halftime.

Chelsea Stats vs Wolves Stat Neto Mudryk Minutes 45 45 Shots 0 0 Assists 1 0 Touches 29 13 Accurate passes 20/21 (95%) 5/8 (63%) Key Passes 1 0 Ground duels (won) 6 (2) 4 (1) Dribble attempts (succ.) 1 (5) 1 (2) Crosses (acc.) 0 (0) 0 (1) Total tackles 1 0 Possession lost 6 6

As the stats show, Neto was far more impactful. Not only did he pick up the assist, he also made more happen in terms of attempting dribbles, winning duels, and making a key pass. Crucially, he also proved to be far more reliable in possession, completing significantly more passes with a greater accuracy.

Still only 23, there is no need to write Mudryk off as a Chelsea player just yet but it's clear that Maresca will need more from him if he is to retain his place in the team. Indeed, the arrival of Neto has suggested that the Italian wanted more firepower on his flank and with Madueke delivering the goods on the other wing, it may be hard for the former Shakhtar Donetsk man to keep his spot.

Having arrived for a significant transfer fee, big things were expected of Mudryk but now into his third season with the club, the forward still only has five Premier League goals under his belt and has yet to smoothen out the obvious rough edges to his game that were apparent when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge.

The resounding win against Wolves was an exciting glimpse of what could be for Chelsea under Maresca. If Mudryk wants to be a part of that, he will have to deliver more than he did at Molineux.

Stats via SofaScore and Premier League (as of 25/08/24).