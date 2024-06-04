Highlights Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is a 'big fan' of Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The Dane helped Leicester triumph in the Championship last season.

He is now set to represent Denmark at the Euros.

Newly appointed Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is a ‘big fan’ of Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who played under the Italian last season, The Athletic have revealed.

The 44-year-old is set to start his revolution at Stamford Bridge and could be looking at bringing in a trusted stopper in Hermansen, who enjoyed a successful campaign as the Foxes triumphed in the Championship.

The Danish goalkeeper, who signed from Brondby last summer, kept 13 clean sheets in 44 appearances for Leicester last season. Hermansen, who was called 'the best goalkeeper outside the Premier League' by The Times writer Henry Winter last season, could be on the move again this summer.

After winning the title, the 23-year-old keeper is now back in Denmark to prepare for the Euros as he anticipates taking over the starting spot from former Leicester favourite Kasper Schmeichel in the future.

Hermansen Linked With Chelsea Move

Could reunite with Maresca

Maresca, who is reportedly a ‘big fan’ of Hermansen in goal, could bring in a third starting calibre goalkeeper to Stamford Bridge this summer. Last season, stoppers Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic competed for minutes in goal under Mauricio Pochettino and appeared in 21 and 31 games respectively.

Maresca might look to solve uncertainty around the goalkeeper situation at Chelsea by bringing in a familiar name that Leicester fans are ‘scared’ to lose. Hermansen, who started 44 out of 46 league matches for the Foxes last season, became a fan favourite in the title-winning campaign.

His departure ahead of their Premier League return would be a big blow for Leicester after he showed signs of promise in goal last campaign. Besides his shot-stopping abilities, the Danish goalkeeper is also comfortable playing with the ball at his feet, as he ranked 41st of all players in the Championship in passes completed last season.

Related 6 Chelsea Players who Will Thrive Under Enzo Maresca Having spent time with him at Manchester City, Cole Palmer is just one of the handful of current Chelsea players who could improve under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea Set to Sell Omari Hutchinson

Loan move ruled out for Ipswich loanee

Chelsea will look to sell talented winger Omari Hutchinson this summer as the Blues rule out another loan deal for the 20-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Hutchinson impressed on loan at Ipswich last campaign, helping the Tractor Boys secure their Premier League return and finish second in the Championship.

Omari Hutchinson Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 44 10 6 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 4 1 0

The right-winger scored 11 goals and added six assists in 50 appearances last season as Chelsea now look to cash in on him this transfer window.

To comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, Chelsea might be forced to sell more of their up-and-coming players this summer, as Enzo Maresca is set to make changes to the squad ahead of his debut Premier League campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-06-24.