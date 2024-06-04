Highlights Enzo Maresca's arrival could help Mykhailo Mudryk, who has flattered to deceieve so far at Chelsea.

The Italian coach was key in Leicester City's wingers having excellent seasons in 2023/24.

Todd Boehly will likely be active in the transfer market this summer, having already made two signings.

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca's appointment could be a turning point for Mykhailo Mudryk, Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Mudryk signed for the Blues in January 2023 for an initial fee believed to be worth around £62 million, with potential add-ons taking the deal up to £89 million. Despite arriving at Stamford Bridge with huge potential, the Ukrainian has largely failed to live up to his hype and hefty price tag, scoring just seven goals in 58 appearances thus far.

However, the winger did improve to an extent in the second half of last season, and Sheth believes that the arrival of Maresca could help the player hit new heights in the 2024/25 campaign.

Sheth: It Could Be 'A Profitable Time' For Mudryk

Maresca improved Leicester's wide forwards

Blessed with blistering natural pace, Mudryk has a raw ingredient that, if tamed, could see him elevate to a higher level at Chelsea. However, since arriving in west London, a mixture of playing in a chaotic environment and letting himself down with deficiencies in his game has led many to question the expensive acquisition from Shakhtar Donetsk.

After his first half-season in England, he was dubbed as 'the Premier League flop of the year' by ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop, who also labelled him 'awful'. Under Mauricio Pochettino, however, there were signs that the 23-year-old could be heading in the right direction. Worryingly, the Argentine's dismissal may hinder those signs of development.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth does not believe that this managerial change will hinder him, instead suggesting that Maresca could bring more out of the player:

"I think he (Mudryk) helped himself towards the end of last season. It didn't start really well for him, did it, his Chelsea career? But towards the end of last season, you could see him and Chelsea grow with Pochettino, which is why it came as such a big surprise when they decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. "With the style of play that Maresca has, and the emphasis on how vital those wingers are, for Leicester, of course it's going to be good news for someone like Mykhailo Mudryk. If he can continue that form that he showed at the back end of last season, get a good pre-season under his belt at Chelsea this summer, then, you know, it could be a profitable time for Chelsea and Mudryk next season."

Under Maresca at the King Power last season, the likes of Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku thrived, with the former scoring 12 Championship goals and the latter managing 13 Championship assists. If Maresca is able to implement similar coaching methods on Mudryk, then perhaps there is reason to be optimistic about the explosive wide man's future. Chelsea fans will also be keen to see how their new boss develops the likes of Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer, and whether he's able to revitalise Raheem Sterling.

Mudryk's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 Minutes 2 Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 1.37

Maresca and Boehly Likely to be Busy in the Transfer Market

The Blues have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo

As has been the case in previous windows under new owner Todd Boehly, there's likely to be a lot of activity in the transfer market at Chelsea this summer. While it's been reported that such activity will be controlled by Boehly and not Maresca himself, the Italian will have some say in any acquisitions.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Estevao Willian have already signed for the club, while they continue to be linked with a host of players, including Benjamin Sesko and James McAtee.

