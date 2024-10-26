Enzo Maresca has challenged Reece James to show more personality as Chelsea’s captain, acknowledging that the squad lacks a natural leader. The right-back made his season debut in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League after a lengthy injury absence but did not join the team for their 2-0 win over Panathinaikos in Athens on Thursday.

The past two seasons have been marred by knee and hamstring issues for the 24-year-old, yet former manager Mauricio Pochettino still appointed him club captain in August 2023. Last Sunday's trip to Anfield saw him sink his boots onto competitive soil for the first time in 10 months, and while he was praised for how sharp he looked by his steadfast audience, his new manager has wasted no time in making sure he doesn't get complacent upon his return.

Since assuming the managerial position over the summer, Maresca has showcased a businesslike approach, and his results reflect the effectiveness of this strategy thus far, as the Blues sat comfortably inside the top six heading into the weekend. He is determined to reverse Chelsea's fortunes, exploring every avenue for inspiration to improve the team. This business-first mindset doesn't relax for anyone, as shown by his recent comments towards one of the best right-backs in the Premier League right now.

What Enzo Maresca Said

He expects more in terms of leadership inside the changing room

“I spoke with him and I expect more from him in terms of leadership inside the changing room,” said Maresca via the Independent. “He’s on the way, he’s doing well, he’s progressing, but I expect more."

“Most of the time, a player thinks that because I am captain I expect that you give me more. No, for me because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. Sometimes, I am the captain I can give less? No, no, no."

The Italian head coach continued: “I expect it from Reece and his team-mates expect it from him to always give more in terms of leadership."

Since receiving the captaincy, the England international has made just 12 appearances for the club, which means his impact as captain has primarily been felt off the field. Conor Gallagher, who has since transferred to Atletico Madrid, captained the team for the majority of last season, while vice-captain Ben Chilwell was also sidelined for much of the campaign, though he too has been largely overlooked by Maresca.

This situation has prompted the Italian to seek internal change within the dressing room to foster leadership, although he noted that conversations with James—who is recognized as a quieter member of the squad—about his expectations have been encouraging. “He’s understanding that we’re expecting more from him,” he said.

“He’s our guy from the academy. It’s one of the reasons why he has to show more in terms of personality. He’s a reserved guy. But when you don’t have a proper leader, you need to build that. I think we don’t have a proper leader. We need to build them. Reece is one who is on the way, but he’s not there. He needs to make an effort."

“The one that is doing fantastic is Levi (Colwill). At the beginning, he was not a leader, but now you can see he’s one of the guys that’s always speaking. Marc Cucurella is one of the guys, but we need more and more.”