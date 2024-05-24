Highlights Chelsea are seriously eyeing Leicester boss Enzo Maresca for manager role, leading a four-man shortlist.

Maresca's release clause is worth around £10m.

Leicester's success under Maresca and bold approach to squad changes makes him an attractive choice.

Chelsea have identified Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as a top option to replace Mauricio Pochettino, although it could cost them £10m.

According to reliable Telegraph journalist John Percy via X, the Italian is a 'serious target' for the Blues and looks the most likely to take the reins from a four-man shortlist, as previously reported by Matt Law.

Maresca led Leicester City to promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking, and Chelsea are reportedly set to ask the Foxes for permission to speak to the Italian.

Maresca is among candidates like Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, who is also a target for Brighton and Manchester United. Stuttgart's Uli Hoeness has also attracted interest, after he guided the club to a third-place finish, and Champions League football for the first time since 2010.

Maresca Standing out From Four-Man Shortlist

Chelsea have already ruled out other options like Marco Silva

Maresca, 44, initially began as an alternative, but the former member of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff looks more likely than ever to be a top candidate to take over after Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent this week.

A likely consideration for the newly-promoted boss will be that Leicester could be hit with a points deduction before the start of the next season.

Allegedly, contact has been made with McKenna, 38, but there is competition from Brighton for the young manager, who are looking to replace Roberto de Zerbi. Furthermore, Manchester United have also thrown their hat in the ring, and could readily pay the £4 million compensation as Erik ten Hag's future looks increasingly uncertain.

Hoeness had been tipped as an option but is now believed to be staying in Germany. Thomas Frank has also been considered, after consolidating Brentford's Premier League status after promotion after winning the 2021 Championship play-off final against Swansea. Frank’s release clause, which was previously set at £3m, is expected to have increased since he signed a new deal in 2022.

Previous considerations included a wider net of Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, Girona’s Michel, and Fulham’s Marco Silva. However, it has been detailed that Silva interest has faded.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 31 wins Leicester City totalled in the Championship last season equalled a club record, matching the side that went up a decade ago.

Chelsea Must Activate £10 Million Release Clause

Maresca looks to fit the profile the Blues are looking for

As per the terms of promotion to the Premier League, Maresca's release clause is nearer the £10 million mark, yet Todd Boehly may see it as a price worth paying if they can improve on this season's sixth-place finish.

Compared to the near-fabled one billion spent on recruitment, Chelsea have been said to admire Maresca's eye for a transfer and developing young players. This may be particularly useful, as Chelsea's average squad age of 24 years and 280 days. That said, he could be responsible for a squad-wide cull, as a large group may get whittled down to a more manageable size.

The Chelsea players not with their countries this summer meet up for pre-season on the 4th of July and will begin a tour of the United States under new management.

Statistics according to BBC Sport - correct as of 24-05-24.