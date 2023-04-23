Maria Sakkari has one of the most impressive physiques in the world of tennis.

The 27-year-old has become increasingly muscular since 2016, and she’s looked truly hench over the past year.

Sakkari has shared a video on Instagram of one of her workouts, giving insight into how she’s managed to get such a formidable physique.

The workout includes box jumps, medicine ball exercises and kinetic squats with weights. It looks, quite frankly, exhausting.

Sakkari captioned the clip: “Tag someone who you know would crush this workout”, leaving followers joking that there would be no one else able to complete such a physically demanding task.

Video: Watch Maria Sakkari complete insane workout

Maria Sakkari explains why the gym is a “hobby”

“I think it’s my working spirit, and it's actually one thing I like,” she explained. “I like to spend time in the gym, just to feel like I'm actually working really hard. That gives me a lot of confidence.

“Whenever I feel good with my body then I know that I can play well and I can actually compete the right way.

“The gym is probably one of my hobbies…it’s something I really enjoy. I hate running long distances, but I really like lifting, sprints…I basically like everything except long distance running.

“I know I’ve worked out a lot so I can spend a lot of time on court. When the match goes into three sets, or over three hours, I know that I have an advantage over some other players.

“So, I just see it as an advantage. It’s one of my strengths and that’s how I see it.”

Who is Maria Sakkari?

Sakkari, the current world number nine, is considered one of the best players on the WTA Tour right now.

She is struggling to find her winning edge, however. After winning the Rabat Grand Prix in 2019, she has lost five finals in a row.

Sakkari will be hoping to get past a Grand Slam semi-final this year, having previously made the last four at the French Open and the US Open.

Her most recent appearance came at the Stuttgart Open earlier this month, where she lost in her first match to Karolína Plíšková. She will next play at the Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 tournament.