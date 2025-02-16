A certified journeyman, Mario Balotelli has enjoyed the pleasure of playing with an array of top stars – from Javier Zanetti to Yaya Toure – but the troubled striker once snubbed Zlatan Ibrahimovic when revealing who was the ‘strongest’ of them all.

Best remembered for his antics – both on and off the pitch – rather than scoring goals at an alarming rate, the Palermo-born centre-forward rose through the ranks in his native Italy for Inter Milan before being spotted by Manchester City in 2013.

Having won the Premier League title, assisting Sergio Aguero for that goal against Queens Park Rangers, in 2011/12, he went on to enjoy stints at AC Milan, Liverpool and Marseille. At the time of writing, he is plying his trade in the Serie A for Genoa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across stints for Man City and Liverpool, Balotelli notched the solitary assist – and that was for the aforementioned Aguero goal.

As alluded to, the plethora of top-level clubs that Balotelli has turned out for has allowed him to line up alongside the very best – but when naming the strongest teammate of his career, there was surprisingly no room for the aforementioned Ibrahimovic.

Not needing a moment to ponder, the 36-cap Italy international mentioned the Swedish talisman but name-dropped former Inter Milan ace Adriano while speaking in an interview with TV Play, via FcInterNews.