It would be fascinating to know if, out of the 12 clubs Mario Balotelli played for during his controversial career, any manager ever found him easy to handle. From casually driving into a women’s prison in a Mercedes-Benz to setting off fireworks in his bathroom the night before a Manchester derby, the Italian forward was the dictionary definition of a loose cannon.

Yet, despite his antics, Balotelli hasn’t shied away from pointing fingers, boldly naming the manager he considers the worst he’s ever worked under. After joining Liverpool in 2014 with ambitions of filling the goalscoring void left by the likes of Andy Carroll, Iago Aspas, and Rickie Lambert, the former Inter and AC Milan star fizzled out, managing just one goal in 16 appearances. True to form, Balotelli took no responsibility for his disappointing stint at Anfield. Instead, he laid the blame squarely on then-manager Brendan Rodgers.

Fresh off guiding Liverpool to a remarkable second-place finish in the Premier League the season prior, the Northern Irishman—now at Celtic—failed to replicate that success and departed two seasons later, but not before earning a prominent spot on Balotelli’s bad books.

Balotelli Named Brendan Rodgers As His Worst-Ever Manager

He did praise his training sessions though

Speaking to TVPlay, as per The Sun, the 34-year-old said: "Brendan Rodgers is the worst coach I have ever had." The Genoa forward continued:

"He was number one as far as training sessions were concerned, what with keeping possession of the ball and the small-sided games. But as a person he was a disaster."

Rodgers, 51, has previously criticised Balotelli's lack of input at Anfield after being signed to replace Luis Suarez for just £15 million. But by the time the Italian had wrapped up his short-lived Anfield tenancy, there couldn't be too many qualms over his place in the hall of shame as one of the worst transfers in Premier League history.

For every brilliant thing the Italian did, there were three or four moments of madness that ruined it, and this goes for his entire, sadly chequered, career. At Liverpool, though, the source of frustration was his eagerness to constantly shoot from 40 yards out. None of them worked out as, in 939 league minutes, he scored just once.

A loan spell at AC Milan soon followed and, soon enough, the cocked hand grenade of a striker was completely consigned to Liverpool's history books ahead of time, but very much for all the wrong reasons. Who could really blame Rodgers for not getting along with him?