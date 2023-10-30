Highlights Mario Balotelli, known for his on-field antics, recently grabbed attention for an unconventional way of deciding a penalty with his teammate M'Baye Niang.

Balotelli, who has played for top European clubs but struggled to establish himself, is now playing for Turkish side Adana Demirspor and has scored three goals in just 113 minutes.

Despite being away from mainstream football, Balotelli continues to showcase moments of brilliance, reminding fans why they love him.

It’s Mario Balotelli’s world – we’re just simply living in it. The lovable Italy international, who has been capped 36 times, has gone viral – once again – but this time, it’s not because he’s up to no good. Formerly of Manchester City and Inter Milan, Balotelli has enjoyed playing for a plethora of clubs since famously providing his only Premier League assist for Sergio Aguero’s league-securing goal against QPR back in May 2012.

No longer hitting the headlines for his tomfoolery, that changed over the weekend as his side put three goals past Konyaspor in a 3-0 drubbing to see Balotelli’s side burst into third place behind Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. Though it wasn’t his well-taken finish that grabbed the attention of the viewers. It was, instead, his very Balotelli-esque way of deciding who took a penalty between himself and M’Baye Niang.

Balotelli moment with Niang is absolutely hilarious

Balotelli was reduced a role on the bench as his side squared up with domestic strugglers Konyaspor, who home former Stoke City midfielder, Steven Nzonzi. Niang, who was preferred over the Italian, opened the scoring just after the interval as he converted a headed effort from Jonas Svensson’s cross. Balotelli was then introduced to the field of play on the 64th minute as he replaced Arber Zeneli.

In fine goalscoring fashion, the substitute doubled their cushion with a right-footed shot right down the centre of the goal that left Paul Bernardoni hapless. The Frenchman then made matters worse by conceding a foul in the penalty area with just moments left to play.

And instead of Balotelli and Niang arguing who was going to potentially grab their second of their affair, the duo resorted to a somewhat unorthodox way of deciding who takes the penalty. An old-school game of rock, paper, scissors - and no, we’re really not joking.

Unfortunately for Balotelli, it was his Senegalese counterpart that chose paper while he opted for rock as the two can be seen sharing a laugh as the Balotelli jokingly pushes his teammate away. Niang stepped up and duly slotted home to grab his second and his side’s third of the game. Only recently did Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling, both of Chelsea, hit the headlines for their public feud about who stepped up from 12 yards out – but the two Englishmen didn’t share a wholesome exchange on that occasion and instead endured an on-pitch tussle. Check out Balotelli and Niang's exchange below.

Watch: Balotelli and Niang solve penalty dispute with game of rock, paper, scissors

Balotelli's career

Balotelli has played for a host of top European sides – Liverpool, Nice, City and both sides from Milan, though failed to cement himself as a regular centre forward at any. That being said, he managed to secure something many footballers cannot say they have – a Ballon d’Or nomination.

Mario Balotelli - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Inter Milan 86 18 15 26 1 Manchester City 80 30 7 24 4 AC Milan 77 33 9 27 1 OGC Nice 76 43 3 30 4 Adana Demirspor 38 22 7 10 1 Liverpool 28 4 0 7 0 Inter Milan Primavera 21 17 1 6 0 FC Sion 19 6 0 9 0 Brescia Calcio 19 5 0 6 1 Marseille 15 8 0 5 1 AC Monza 14 6 1 4 0 FC Lumezzane 2 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Now, however, he is plying his trade for Turkish side Adana Demirspor and has scored three goals in as many games, though two of those three outings have come from the bench. As such, it has taken the 33-year-old just 113 minutes to net three times. And despite being away from mainstream football that is watched over the world, he seems to always pop up with a moment of brilliance like so. Never change, Mario.