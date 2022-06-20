Highlights Mario Balotelli was subbed off by a furious Roberto Mancini following a failed trick shot while playing for Man City in 2011.

The incident occurred in the 28th minute vs LA Galaxy. Balotelli was subbed off minutes later.

Balotelli's explanation for the failed trick shot was revealed by his former teammate Micah Richards.

Mario Balotelli is one of a kind. It's been well over a decade since he attempted a ludicrous trick shot in a pre-season friendly for Manchester City, but the moment lives long in the memory of many football fans.

While the enigmatic Italian striker might never have reached Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's level like he thought he would, he's nevertheless provided plenty of entertainment throughout his career. Besides, you only have to look at the fact that he went viral in 2022 for scoring a rabona on the back of about ten million step-overs in a game where he scored five goals to get a measure of the man.

Balotelli's Man City Career

He had a fractured relationship with Roberto Mancini

And fans of the English game never saw Balotelli's antics more regularly than during his spell at Manchester City, which was still around the time when he looked set to become a world-class striker. Sadly, in the end, Balotelli's time at the Etihad Stadium was best remembered for 'Why always me?' t-shirts and fireworks in his bathroom, but he did at least manage to endear himself to Premier League supporters.

Whether or not he managed to endear himself so much to Roberto Mancini, however, is another question entirely, with player and coach not always seeing eye to eye during their three-year collaboration. After all, the infamous photo of Balotelli and Mancini scuffling in City training was clearly just the tip of the iceberg based on an incident from the 2011 pre-season that continues to tickle fans more than 10 years on.

Mario Balotelli's Man City Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 54 20 2 Champions League 7 3 2 Europa League 8 3 0 FA Cup 6 1 2 League Cup 3 2 0 Community Shield 1 0 0

Balotelli's Moment of Madness in 2011

His teammates and manager were left baffled

Whenever pre-season rolls around, it's hard not to reminisce on one of Balotelli's funniest-ever moments when City warmed up for their first Premier League title-winning campaign with a clash against LA Galaxy. All pretty normal so far, but what if we were to tell you that Mancini hooked off Balotelli during the game because he attempted to score a one-on-one with a skill move... ringing any bells?

Yes, that's right, the friendly match at the Dignity Health Sports Park was hilariously overshadowed by Balotelli seemingly trying to score with a roulette in what was clearly interpreted as a show of disrespect.

An Infamous Back-Heel

The striker was immediately withdrawn

As soon as Balotelli pirouetted over the ball, which proceeded to bobble wide of the post, Edin Dzeko took issue with his teammate and a tense atmosphere descended upon the stadium. And with the Galaxy fans duly peppering Balotelli with boos and jeers, Mancini's decision to pull him off for James Milner just minutes later was greeted with almost unanimous agreement. View the moment below:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mario Balotelli went on to have his most prolific Premier League season in the campaign that followed the infamous failed backheel (2011/12), netting 13 times in the English top-flight.

Just writing out exactly what happened feels surreal to this day, so just imagine what it's like going over the footage. It couldn't have been anyone else, could it? According to the Independent, Mancini explained his decision to hook off Balotelli by saying: “Football should always be serious and if you have a chance to score, you should score.”

Balotelli's Excuse for the Stunt

Micah Richards has explained the striker's reaction

However, Balotelli himself seemed to think that he was actually offside and that the decision to whip out a roulette was merely a bit of post-whistle playing around as opposed to taking the mickey out of his opponents. At least, that's according to Micah Richards, who told Goal in 2020:

“I asked Mario about it, and he said: ‘I’m telling you now. I heard a whistle’. Even if he did hear a whistle or not, we were like: ‘Just score anyway’. But he was adamant that he heard a whistle so he stopped."

Balotelli's former colleague went on to add: “But you never know with Mario because it fits in with the rest of his antics. But I prefer the story that he was trying to take the mickey. It’s a better story.”

We'll let you decide whether you buy Balotelli's story, but showboating or mistake, we're just happy that it exists as one of the many thousands of chapters in the catalogue of remarkable 'Super Mario' stories. Let's face it, football just wouldn't be as exciting or entertaining without characters like him. Never change, Mario, never change.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 24/07/2024).