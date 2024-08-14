Highlights Mario Hermoso is keen on a summer switch to Manchester United.

United could sign a left-footed defender before the transfer window shuts.

The 29-year-old is available on a free after leaving Atletico Madrid in June.

Former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is keen on a summer switch to Manchester United, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils could still add a left-footed defender before the transfer window shuts, and Hermoso remains among the options, according to Romano.

Man United have already spoken to the agents of the Spaniard, who left Atletico on a free transfer at the end of the season, following his contract expiry.

After finally sealing a double move for Bayern duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, Erik ten Hag could still address the problematic left-back area this summer.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out for Man United’s season opener against Fulham on Friday, the Red Devils are short of options on the left again, with Lisandro Martínez or Mazraoui in line to provide cover.

Mazraoui, who generally plays as a right-back, can also feature as a left-back when required, and that was a key reason why Man Utd decided to sign him, according to The Athletic.

Ten Hag Considers Free Agent Hermoso

‘Nothing advanced’ after talks held

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed that Man United are yet to advance on Mario Hermoso’s signing, despite holding talks with the 29-year-old’s representatives:

“In terms of left-footed player to add in defence, there are still some some opportunities. “They spoke to the agents of Mario Hermoso, but at the moment, still nothing advanced. “He's still available as a free agent. So Mario Hermoso would love to go to Manchester United.”

Born in Madrid, Hermoso developed through Real Madrid's youth academy, although he never made a senior appearance before departing to Espanyol in 2017.

After two impressive years at the Barcelona-based club, the versatile defender was acquired by Real’s city rivals Atletico, where Hermoso enjoyed the most successful years of his career so far.

After five seasons playing under Diego Simeone, Hermoso is now keen on a new challenge – his availability on the market has inevitably sparked interest from several clubs around Europe.

According to Romano, Hermoso is now ‘assessing several options’ before he decides his next move, while Man United remain in contention to sign the 29-year-old this summer.

Although a natural central defender, Hermoso can operate on the left as well – in five years with Atletico, the Spaniard made 20 appearances at left-back.

Mario Hermoso Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Appearances 31 Pass accuracy 86.1% Tackles per 90 1.62 Interceptions per 90 1.06 Clearances per 90 3.27

Man United ‘Discuss’ Marcos Alonso

Out of contract after leaving Barcelona

Manchester United have discussed signing former Barcelona and Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, according to The Athletic.

The 33-year-old is out of contract after leaving Barcelona at the end of last season and has emerged as a potential option to bolster Erik ten Hag’s options on the left.

Alonso, who made over 150 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, struggled with a back injury in the previous campaign, appearing in only eight matches for the Catalans.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-08-24.