Highlights Mark Andrews, star tight end for the Ravens, is back at practice after recovering from an ankle injury.

Despite Andrews' absence, the Ravens have maintained their winning streak and secured the top seed in the AFC.

With the Ravens' first round bye, Andrews won't be needed until next weekend in the Division Round.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on social media Friday that star tight end Mark Andrews was back at practice and has been designated for return.

The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury on the team's opening drive in their Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and has not returned since. At that point, he had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns.

Without Andrews, the Ravens have managed to keep their momentum, winning five straight games before a regular-season finale loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the team rested their starters.

Should Andrews be able to return, he will join Baltimore next week in the divisional round, where they'll face off against the lowest-seeded team to win in the AFC Wild Card round.

Andrews is Lamar Jackson’s favorite target

His presence opens up space for all other weapons in the Ravens’ expanded attack

There was worry within the Ravens’ fan base about how Baltimore’s offense, under new coordinator Todd Monken, would fare without the star tight end occupying the middle of the field. Thankfully, general manager Eric DeCosta’s revamping of the receiving corps during the offseason and the emergence of Isaiah Likely enhanced the passing game.

Lamar Jackson averaged a mere 136.3 passing yards per game in his career when Andrews missed time prior to Week 12, tossing only three touchdowns and two interceptions in those three contests. In his five most recent games without Andrews - Weeks 13-17 - Jackson posted 247.4 passing yards per outing, throwing 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rashod Bateman have all seen an uptick in production in that stretch, creating even more chemistry with their first-team All-Pro quarterback ahead of postseason play.

Getting Andrews back in the fold gives the Ravens’ dynamic offensive another pathway to success, making them even more difficult to defend. Defensive coordinators already sweat at the thought of what Jackson has done sans Andrews. Their jobs just got that much harder.

Isaiah Likely should maintain a role moving forward

His YAC ability helps create explosive plays

Likely did not see a more than 35% single-game snap share when Andrews was healthy this year, catching only 10 combined targets across the Ravens’ first 10 games. But he topped 40 yards in each of the five Jackson starts post-Andrews’ injury, and scored five touchdowns after Baltimore’s Week 13 bye.

The second-year pro will likely cede a good portion of snaps to Andrews whenever he is healthy enough to return, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken would be wise to keep Likely involved. At 6-foot-4, 241 lbs., he is a matchup nightmare and would likely - no pun intended - receive less attention from opposing defenses than what should be required, especially in the red zone.

