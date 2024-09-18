Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has been slammed for eyebrow-raising comments he made during Liverpool's clash with AC Milan. The 49-year-old suggested that referee Espen Eskas should have given the Italian giants ‘one or two small fouls’ to keep control of the Champions League encounter.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool, despite an early worry courtesy of Christian Pulisic, got their 2024-25 Champions League campaign off to a brilliant start with a trio of goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool are the first side to win three games after going behind against AC Milan in the Champions League.

In the wake of the emphatic 3-1 victory, however, fans of the Anfield outfit have slammed Clattenburg for his contentious remarks as he advised Eskas, 36, to favour the home side by giving them cheap fouls.

What Mark Clattenburg Said

Former Premier League match official suggested ref should award fouls to AC Milan

Close

In a typically raucous San Siro, Eskas had his work cut out for him from the off. And as the game trickled past the 60-minute mark, the jeers grew, but Alan Shearer praised the referee for standing firm, by saying:

"He certainly hasn't been influenced by this crowd, they don't half make some noise at every decision they want. He hasn't been influenced at all. I think he is just evening it up there isn't he. If he didn't give the first one then he's not giving that one."

In response to the striker-turned-pundit’s comments, Clattenburg shockingly suggested that Eskas, officiating just his fifth tie in Europe’s premier competition, should have awarded the hosts with free-kicks to relax the home contingent.

Stunning the Anfield faithful in the process, the ex-official - previously a referee analyst at Nottingham Forest - said: "I think the first one is definitely a free-kick. I just think he needs to calm the crowd down, the crowd are against him.

“They have been putting pressure on him, we saw that with the penalty shout before that. I think the ref just needs to give one or two small fouls to get the judgement back."

As a result, Liverpool supporters angrily took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their surprise at Clattenburg's advice for Eskas, who admittedly was under the cosh from both sets of fans from minute one to 90. One said: “Mark Clattenburg just said the ref should give a couple of 'small fouls' in Milan’s favour to calm the crowd down. He was a Premier League ref for 13 years.” While another questioned the ex-referee's comments: "Did Mark Clattenburg just admit basically giving fouls to the home team ‘to calm them down’? Surely that’s not allowed?"

Another fan suggested: "What Clattenburg said then about giving fouls to abate the crowd is exactly why so many referees are incompetent," while a fourth said: "What Clattenburg just said is all that is wrong with English refereeing."

"Mark Clattenburg showing exactly the type of mindset that gets referees grief. 'He’s lost the crowd, he needs to give one or two small fouls to get them back onside'. No you don't, It’s your job to ref what you see, the crowd doesn't come into it." another stated, while one fan said: "Clattenburg advocating referees giving free-kicks 'just to get the crowd on your side' is really not a good look."

Arne Slot Enjoys Perfect Champions League Start

Ties against Bologna and RB Leipzig to follow

Close

It was quite fitting that Slot got his first taste of Champions League action with the Reds on his 48th birthday. The Dutchman, whose side fell to a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on the weekend, had a point to prove.

And despite going 1-0 down in the opening three minutes, the grit and determination shown by his men would have been a welcome sight for the ex-Feyenoord chief, who is one of the highest-paid managers in world football.

Liverpool's Remaining 24/25 Champions League Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent Ground 02/10/24 / 20:00 Bologna Anfield 23/10/24 / 20:00 RB Leipzig Red Bull Arena 05/11/24 / 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen Anfield 27/11/24 / 20:00 Real Madrid Anfield 10/12/24 / 17:45 Girona Estadi Montilivi 21/01/25 / 20:00 Lille Anfield 29/01/25 / 20:00 PSV Eindhoven Philips Stadion

In terms of their next European tie, Liverpool welcome Bologna to Merseyside on 2 October before travelling to RB Leipzig on 23 October as Slot and his entourage will be hoping to carry their momentum through to the latter stages of the competition.