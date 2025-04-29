Mark Clattenburg has provided an explanation as to why Paris Saint-Germain weren't awarded a penalty during their Champions League semi-final clash with Arsenal after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down inside the Gunners' box. The two sides met at the Emirates on Tuesday night in the first leg of their semi-final match up and the visitors came flying out of the gates. Ousmane Demebele scored a sublime effort inside four minutes to put the French side in front early. The forward is in blistering form this season and is currently one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award later this year and he hurt Arsenal early.

It immediately gave Mikel Arteta's men a tall task if they're to overcome their opponents and make it to the Champions League final for the first time since 2006. Still, things could have been even worse for the Gunners had the former Napoli man been awarded a spot-kick shortly after the opening goal.

Kvaratskhelia danced into the Arsenal area and appeared to be dragged to the ground by Jurrien Timber. Rep