While working as a pundit during Arsenal 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain, former referee Mark Clattenburg told Premier League officials they could learn a thing or two from Slavko Vincic.







The Slovenian took charge of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, and was on display again, this time in north London as the Gunners claimed a fine win.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka were enough to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead at halftime, and after a largely uneventful second period, the home team came away with all three points. The game lacked any major drama and this was, in part, thanks to the officiating.

With that in mind, Clattenburg suggested Vincic's low-profile style should be a good example to follow for Premier League referees.

Clattenburg's Suggestion for Premier League Referees

Earn the respect of the players

The one major incident which required some careful decision-making from the officials came during the 77th minute when the ball hit Riccardo Calafiori on his arm inside his own penalty box. However, no penalty was given, even after a quick VAR review.

Clattenburg explained that this was the correct decision, as the ball came off of William Saliba, before hitting Calafiori from close range, giving him no time to move his arm away.



Moments later, the former referee was asked what he thought about Vincic's performance on the night in general. Clattenburg was full of praise for the Slovenian official, telling Amazon Prime viewers:

"He's got the respect of the players, he's experienced. I think a lot of the Premier League referees can watch this tonight to see how they can find balance. He's got the authority, and if you get the respect of the players, it makes your life easier on the field of play."

It seems as though Clattenburg was perhaps aiming a little dig at Premier League officials, who have picked up a bad habit of making themselves the centre of attention in numerous high-profile games in England of late.

Indeed, Vincic was barely noticeable during the game, simply allowing the match to flow and only interjecting when necessary. When the handball incident happened, he dealt with it – in tandem with his VAR team – efficiently and with confidence, quickly dispelling the pleas of the PSG players.

Related Every Change Made to VAR for the 2024/25 Premier League Season VAR is always a topic for debate in the Premier League, and the rule-makers have made some alterations ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Fans seemed to notice the comment too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vincic was also the referee for the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.

Premier League Referees' Stealing Headlines

Kavanagh red card now rescinded

As alluded to before, Premier League referees have characteristically been swept up in plenty of controversy in recent weeks. On the weekend, for instance, Chris Kavanagh handed Bruno Fernandes a straight red card during Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hostpur. It seemed like a bad decision at the time, although VAR did not correct it, and his three-game ban has since been rescinded.

Arsenal have also been at the heart of some questionable decisions, with Declan Rice and then Leandro Trossard both victims of the sporadically enforced 'delaying the restart' rule. Both were marginal decisions which ultimately defined the Gunners' second-half performances against Brighton and then Man City, with each encounter finishing up as a draw.

Clattenburg, who used to work as a referee analyst for Nottingham Forest, evidently feels as though English officials need to improve on earning the 'respect of the players'. Perhaps some will have been watching and learning from Vincic during the midweek Champions League fixture.