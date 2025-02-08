English referee Mark Clattenburg had a long and distinguished career as a referee, mainly in English domestic football. In his 13 years refereeing in the Premier League, he refereed a number of big occasions.

He officiated the 2016 FA Cup Final, in which Manchester United beat Crystal Palace. However, his career went beyond the English top flight. Also in 2016, he took charge of the Champions League final, where Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico in a penalty shoot-out.

The Ex-Premier League Referee Hated Travelling to One British Ground

Norwich City's Carrow Road was one of his least favourite trips

Despite all this wealth of experience, his choice when it came to grounds he didn't enjoy refereeing at may come as a surprise, as Clattenburg revealed during an interview with SPORTBible:

"One was Norwich because the A14 is brutal. You couldn't get a flight there unless you went via Amsterdam. If you are driving from the north to Norwich the first three hours is ok, but the last hour is brutal because it's a single road."

Over 15 years, between 2001 and 2016, Clattenburg refereed at Carrow Road on 14 occasions. Norwich City won on seven of those occasions. Carrow Road isn't known for its threatening environment. Some would say it is one of the least intimidating stadiums in British football history.

One of which was a 3-1 win over rivals Ipswich Town in 2004, where Clattenburg dismissed Ipswich's Driss Diallo for a second yellow card. So the referee was hardly a bad omen for the Canaries. It was just the journey there that got to him.

Clattenburg's Woeful Crystal Palace Record

The Eagles couldn't win whenever he was in the middle

Clattenburg went on to explain that the second ground he didn't have a good feeling about was Selhurst Park. He actually only officiated there on nine occasions, but when he did, Palace nearly always lost. Their only home win when Clattenburg came with his whistle was a 1-0 FA Cup win over Stoke City. That was the last game he reffed there, after taking charge for six Palace defeats and two draws.

"It was one of the most bizarre statistics I have. I probably compounded the situation by making mistakes. They (Crystal Palace) never won a game in the Premier League when I was the ref."

See what Clattenburg said in full below (39:35 onwards):

Incredibly, this was true. After being referee in 2013, when Palace won at Brighton 2-0 in the second leg of the Championship play-offs, he took charge of 13 more Palace games. Their only win in that time, over four years, was an FA Cup win over Stoke City.

One of the more painful home defeats for Palace during this time was a 3-1 loss to West Ham United in 2015. The Eagles went in at half-time level in score but were down to 10 men when Dwight Gayle was given a second yellow card.

The score remained the same until two minutes from time when Manuel Lanzini and then Dimitri Payet scored the goals to give the Hammers victory. Clattenburg has further Crystal Palace-related regrets. These focus on the 2016 FA Cup final when he did not allow Palace's Connor Wickham the advantage after being fouled by Chris Smalling.

"I remember coming off the FA Cup final disappointed. I felt I could have done better. I'd been criticised in all shapes and sizes from different parts of social media on one decision in particular where I could have played an advantage, I should have played an advantage."

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-02-25.