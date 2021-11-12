Highlights Mark Clattenburg, a Premier League referee for over 13 years, named the five most annoying players he reffed during his career.

Clattenburg said Craig Bellamy was a 'nightmare' to referee, saying the Welshman would constantly challenge him and use bad language.

Roy Keane's on-pitch behaviour also didn't go down well with Clattenburg, saying he attempted to 'bully' referees.

There's no doubt that Mark Clattenburg is the most famous official in recent Premier League history. Clattenburg officiated some of the biggest games in football, including European Championship and Champions League finals. Before leaving England to become Saudi Arabia's Head of Refereeing in early 2017, he was the best that the top flight had to offer. And the players liked him, too.

Officials have a pretty poor reputation, though, and there are many who can't stand them. Well, it turns out, they aren't always too fond of the footballers they're reffing either and Clattenburg dealt with some pretty rowdy, over-the-top characters, so it's only natural that he came across several that he found annoying.

Clattenburg refereed in an era filled with feisty players, many of whom presented a challenge or two. Indeed, in his column for the Daily Mail, Clattenburg - a Premier League ref for 13 years - revealed the five most annoying players he presided over...

Craig Bellamy

To be honest, Craig Bellamy will be on most referees' lists of annoying players to officiate. The former Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United man was always known for his wild personality, and it was known that it could rub people the wrong way. That was certainly the case with Clattenburg too.

"The worst one - and I've thought it for years - was Bellamy. Bellamy was a nightmare to referee and most of us felt the same. He would snarl at you and throw his arms around, constantly challenging you. His language was awful, just plain rude. "As a referee, it is difficult when you have a problem player like that because you are drawn to him and it's a distraction."

Clattenburg had sent Bellamy off while he played for Manchester City in a game against Bolton in 2009, and it only led to their relationship growing even more strained.

"I had booked him for dissent - I could have shown a red, the language was that bad - and I then gave him a second yellow for diving, although replays showed it was a penalty. "I was wrong. He went mental, as you can imagine."

Craig Bellamy Premier League statistics Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 294 81 37 47 2 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Roy Keane

Roy Keane is another player who was a handful. He was known for trying to, and sometimes succeeding in, intimidating his opponents and the officials. The former Manchester United man was always regarded as a tough guy on the pitch, but Clattenburg didn't like the way he used to try to "bully" referees.

"When he played he was hard to manage. Remember the incident with Andy D'Urso when he screamed in his face, that attempt to bully the referee is what he was like. I do think that came from Sir Alex Ferguson as well though. It was never about influencing the decision that had gone with Manchester United, it was always about applying more pressure ahead of the next one. “You just couldn't trust Roy either. You never knew if he was going to blow up or do something nasty, like the tackle on Alf-Inge Haaland. That was a disgrace, it was pre-meditated. He always came across as stone-cold and wanted to be the hard man. That causes problems for referees because the ego kicks in, and it becomes a fight, like it did between him and Patrick Vieira.”

Keane's no-nonsense attitude certainly earned him a few enemies over the years, but it has without a doubt helped make him one of the more entertaining football pundits on television.

Roy Keane's Premier League statistics Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 366 39 33 69 7 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Pepe

Like Keane, Pepe was notorious for his aggressive attitude that rubbed a lot of football players, fans and apparently even officials the wrong way. His antics made him a club favourite at Real Madrid, but just about everyone else disliked him. Clattenburg wasn't a fan himself.

"He was a wind-up merchant and not fun to referee one bit, you had to be on your guard constantly."

The former ref recalled what it was like to deal with the Portuguese centre-back in the 2016 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

“Everyone always asks about the incident in the 2016 Champions League final when I did that thing with my tongue as he was rolling around on the floor, play-acting. In my head, I was thinking: 'How soft are you for a big man?' "He did it twice in that game, trying to get an Atletico Madrid player sent off. Another referee might have fallen for it but I'd done my homework and, while you should try not to pre-judge, I knew exactly what his mentality was like and I needed that knowledge to handle him."

"He was another player you just couldn't trust. A game could be easy and straightforward then he would do something sly. In that final Real Madrid went 1-0 up in the first half but the goal was slightly offside and we realised at half-time - it was a hard call and my assistant missed it. "I gave Atletico a penalty early in the second half when Pepe fouled Fernando Torres. Pepe was furious and said to me in perfect English: 'Never a penalty, Mark.' I said to him: 'Your first goal shouldn't have stood.' It shut him up. People might think that sounds odd because two wrongs don't make a right and referees don't think like that, but players do. I knew by saying that to him it would make him more accepting of the situation."

In his prime, Pepe was the sort of player teams wanted to play alongside but despised playing against. His trophy cabinet speaks for itself, though, so he must have done something right.

Pepe's Real Madrid statistics Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 334 15 20 83 6 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

John Obi Mikel

This one might come as a surprise to some fans. John Obi Mikel wasn't exactly known for being a nuisance to officials on the pitch, but it's actually a very personal incident between the two men that saw him included here. In 2012, Chelsea lodged a formal complaint to the FA after Mikel accused Clattenburg of making a racist comment during a game. Despite being cleared by the governing body, the incident still hurts the official.

"I have picked Mikel because of the incident during a Chelsea v Manchester United match in 2012 when he accused me of making a racist comment, which was not right, and I was later cleared by the FA. He has never apologised and that is disappointing because it could have ruined my life. I fell out of love with refereeing for a while after that but couldn't quit because I had a family to support and no other career to pursue. It all left a bad feeling that still lingers today. “Mikel only heard the allegation from his team-mate Ramires, who did not speak English. Other Chelsea players have since apologised but nothing from Mikel. He had the chance to say sorry and speak to me about it during a Nigeria friendly in the United States before the World Cup in 2014, and I would have welcomed that, but nothing, sadly.”

There aren't many examples of Mikel getting on the wrong side of someone like this, but falsely accusing someone of racism and then failing to apologise when they're cleared is certainly enough to cause a vendetta.

John Obi Mikel Premier League statistics Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 249 1 11 38 2 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Jens Lehmann

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann sounds like a miserable player to referee. He had a solid career in the Premier League for the Gunners and played a pretty big role for the club during the 2000s. He was loved by fans of the club but apparently wasn't someone that referees enjoyed working with. Indeed, Clattenburg believes his penchant for whining actually became a weakness.

"He was just so irritable and never stopped, one of those miserable blokes who would whinge about everything and everyone. If the ball was round, he would whinge. If the ball was white, he would whinge. You would think, 'Just give it a rest'. "He was a great goalkeeper but I honestly think this was a weakness in him and other teams identified that. They would stand on his toes at corners and he would react by pushing them. He would do snidey, little things himself that made it difficult, and I didn't enjoy refereeing him at all. He was erratic and his antics were not easy to deal with."

Jens Lehmann Premier League statistics Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards Red cards 148 125 55 12 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Fans are always giving officials a hard time and, most of the time, it's for good reason. There have been some pretty poor displays of refereeing over the years with some terrible mistakes that cost teams points, but at the same time, seeing the sort of stuff they have to deal with from players game after game, maybe it's time we cut them a little bit of slack.