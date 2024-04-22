Highlights Nottingham Forest released a club statement slamming PGMOL and the referees for their performance in their 2-0 loss to Everton.

Pundit Gary Neville called for Mark Clattenburg to resign from his role at the club in order to retain his integrity among former colleagues.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the former referee has doubled down on Forest's response.

Nottingham Forest were on the receiving end of three controversial refereeing decisions during their 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. So much so that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side released a furious statement post-match, which questioned the integrity of the English top-flight and the officials they employ.

"Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept. We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options."

The relegation-threatened outfit were waved away on three occasions by the man in the middle, Anthony Taylor, while Stuart Attwell – who Forest claim is a Luton Town fan – endorsed the decisions. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville insisted that Clattenburg should resign from his post as soon as possible. It seems, however, that the former Premier League referee does not feel inclined to do so.

Nottingham Forest and Luton Premier League Positions 23/24 Position Team W D L Points 17th Nottingham Forest 7 9 18 26* 18th Luton Town 6 7 21 25

*Nottingham Forest deducted four points following a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Gary Neville Calls for Clattenburg to Resign

‘He should distance himself from that statement’

Clattenburg, who oversaw 291 games in the Premier League between 2004 and 2017, was appointed by Forest as a ‘Referee Analyst’ in February. Writing for the Daily Mail, he outlined what his role would entail. Suggesting that he would be on hand to digest and understand ‘how and why’ certain decisions were made, the Euro 2016 final referee revealed he is tasked with preparing pre-match packs on officiating teams in charge of each fixture.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of 2022/23, Forest have lost more Premier League away games than any other side (24).

He also insisted that part of his remit would include improving the relationship between the club and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL). However, speaking in the wake of Forest’s 2-0 defeat, in which controversy was rife, player-turned-pundit Neville urged Clattenburg to stand down from his role at the club and distance himself from the statement in a bid to retain his probity among his former colleagues, commenting:

“Mark Clattenburg must resign tonight. He must resign from his job at Nottingham Forest because if he sees those words go out, which question their [the referees’] integrity and essentially call a VAR official a cheat because he supports a certain club, then he’s supporting what is being said and he would lose all credibility with referees in the game. He should stand down tonight and distance himself from that statement in my opinion.”

Clattenburg Slams PGMOL and Referees

'One of these errors would have been bad enough'

However, in his column for the Daily Mail, Clattenburg has doubled down on his employers’ stance and blasted the Premier League officials in charge of the Sunday fixture. He branded the penalty decisions that went against the visitors as “a hat-trick of howlers” and in the wake of the defeat, the 49-year-old also referenced the club statement, though he did pointedly stop short of condemning it. He said:

"One of these errors would have been bad enough. Three was a joke, and that is why Nottingham Forest were left feeling victimised after another defeat in which zero big decisions went their way. "In a season where they have had to endure some egregious refereeing, this trip to Everton was as grim a game as they have encountered since returning to the Premier League."

Clattenburg was incensed at the in-game decisions and claimed it was 'as grim a game' as the club have encountered since their return to the top tier before criticising the PGMOL for appointing Attwell to be stationed in the VAR hub.

He reiterated Forest's claim that "a Luton fan such as Attwell" should not have been involved in the game. He went on to say: “Certainly, I would not have risked this situation if I were the head of the referees and all of this could have been avoided had the PGMOL simply made smarter appointments.

"Referees do not make mistakes deliberately but this was mind-boggling to watch. Why Attwell did not send Taylor to his screen, only he will know. The PGMOL can acknowledge the errors if they want. The Key Match Incident panel can say Forest should have been awarded three penalties if they wish. Howard Webb can offer up an explanation on his Match Officials Mic’d Up television show with Michael Owen if he is so inclined. All of that is bound to happen, but none of it will help Nottingham Forest now."