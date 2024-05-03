Highlights Mark Clattenburg has left his role as Nottingham Forest's referee analyst.

The former Premier League official cited "unintended friction" as the reason for his departure.

Clattenburg had only taken up the role in February 2024, lasting less than three months in the job.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has announced his shocking departure from Nottingham Forest with immediate effect.

Eyebrows were raised in February when the Garibaldi hired the 49-year-old as the first ever referee analyst in English top flight history. According to the Telegraph, his signing was done in order to help the club understand refereeing decisions and also build relationships with the PGMOL.

The results have been less than ideal, with the relegation candidates finding themselves in a string of controversies relating to refereeing decisions this campaign. Now, in a club statement released earlier today, Forest have announced that Clattenburg will leave his role less than three months after taking it up.

Why Clattenburg is Leaving Nottingham Forest

The former referee claims he has caused 'unintended friction'

In a statement released on Nottingham Forest's website, Clattenburg himself announced the news that he was stepping back from his duties at the club, citing his belief that his consultancy has done more harm than good. He stated:

"Since February this year, I have been proud to have done so under a consultancy agreement between NFFC and Referee Consultant Ltd. "I performed my services under the consultancy agreement in good faith, to the best of my abilities and in the hope of using my extensive experience as a match official to help NFFC understand how decisions in relation to key match incidents are made amid the workings of VAR. "However, it is now clear that the existence and performance of these consultancy services has caused unintended friction between NFFC and other participants, to the extent that it has become more of a hindrance than help to NFFC."

Clattenburg's departure comes mere weeks after Forest were criticised for their response to the officiating performance during a 2-0 defeat to Everton. This led to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville comparing the online statements made by the club to that of a reaction from a petulant child. The ex-England international went on to say that Clattenburg should resign from his role.

In his departure statement, it appears Clattenburg has made reference to this. He claims he has been a victim of unmerited targeting, specifically by pundits.

How Clattenburg Responded After Everton Defeat

The former referee doubled down on Forest's public dismay

After a 2-0 defeat away to Everton in April in which Forest were denied three penalties, the club took to twitter to voice their disappointed over the performance of the officials.

The club stated that they had raised concerns over the fact that the VAR, Stuart Atwell, was a Luton Town fan, the club that Forest are locked in a close battle for survival with. In the article published in the Daily Mail the following day, Clattenburg called the decision to not award any penalties 'a joke' and that Forest were left feeling victimised following the defeat.