Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has given his verdict on claims that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro should've been awarded a penalty in the stalemate against Manchester City on Sunday. The Brazilian started in midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte and put in one of his most impressive performances in recent months, but was left feeling aggrieved as his shouts for a spot-kick were waved away by John Brooks.

The former Real Madrid star went down after a rather reckless swipe from former teammate Mateo Kovacic and stayed on the deck for a considerable period after the challenge. Now, Clattenburg has shared his views on the incident and whether or not Ruben Amorim's men were unlucky not to be handed the penalty.

Related How Patrick Dorgu Performed During Manchester United 0-0 Man City There were very few positives for either side of Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Clattenburg Shoots Down Claims For Penalty on Casemiro

The 50-year-old agreed with the onfield decision

Speaking to United in Focus after the draw, Clattenburg revealed that he believed the correct decision had been made and that Casemiro was not impeded by Kovacic as a result of the challenge. Explaining his reasoning, the former Nottingham Forest Referee Analyst stated that the United star anticipated the contact and went down as a result of this:

"The challenge by Kovacic on Casemiro is not a penalty kick. Kovacic realises that he was not going to play the ball and pulls his foot away without making any contact on the ball or Casemiro. "Casemiro anticipates some contact and goes down holding the back of his leg. As Casemiro goes to the ground, Kovacic jumps above the fall of Casemiro to create any other contact.

"The correct call by the referee who can be seen showing his arms to signal no penalty and the replays from behind the goal as well as the side view backs up the no penalty decision. Credit when it’s due, the referee John Brooks called two big decisions in the match correctly without the use of VAR."