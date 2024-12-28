Fans have been left stunned by Mark Clattenburg's comments regarding the decision not to send off Brighton striker Joao Pedro during their 0-0 draw against Brentford on Friday night. The Brazilian forward was fortunate to escape punishment after appearing to swing an elbow at Bees attacker Yehor Yarmoliuk.

Despite failing to make contact, the Premier League Match Centre explained that VAR chose to uphold the on-field decision as no clear and obvious error had occurred, even though the intent of violent conduct seemed apparent. Now, former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has weighed in with his opinion on the incident, leaving supporters baffled by his perspective.

Clattenburg Agrees With Joao Pedro Decision

Per the Daily Mirror, Clattenburg stated during the Amazon Prime broadcast that the correct decision was made not to send off Pedro, as the Brighton man did not make any contact with Yarmoliuk during his attempted strike. However, the former referee cautioned that had the forward made contact with his opponent, it would have been an "easy" sending off:

"If we look at the laws of the game as it's written, it has to be to strike an opponent or attempt to strike an opponent. Because there was no contact he can't be sent off the field of play for the contact. Therefore, it's whether he attempted to strike the opponent. The more I look at it, because it's an unusual action, especially from behind he is looking towards Andy Madley when he swings his arm. He keeps his arm quite close to his body and I think it's more of a gesture to the referee. "Andy Madley is in a very good position. He couldn't have been sent off for the contact but he could have been sent off for the attempted contact. I believe it's a gesture more than an attempted strike. "I think Joao Pedro makes a gesture to the referee but if he wanted to swing and use brutality he would have swung his arm out and created contact."

A similar incident took place all the way back in 2007 when Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes attempted to throw a punch at then-Liverpool star Xabi Alonso. On that occasion, referee Martin Atkinson opted to send the England international off, despite the fact he didn't touch the Spaniard with his blow.

Many belief that the referee has twisted the laws of the game to fit his agenda

Clattenburg's comments have provoked strong reactions online, with many fans expressing disbelief at his take on the decision. One fan remarked: "The fact that Mark Clattenburg’s comments do not align with the actual rules is worrying. How can anybody know what is right and wrong if the referees don’t align with the rules written in black and white?"

A second fan added: "Clattenburg obviously doesn’t know the rules," while a third commented: "You punish the action, not the consequence. It was a weird take by Clattenburg to say the opposite."

A fourth put the former official in Yarmoliuk's shoes by suggesting: "So, on Mark Clattenburg's logic, a gesture to say, kick a referee, from a few feet away, would not be a sending-off offence as no contact would be made!? He's digging a hole for himself with his explanations."

A fifth person was more scathing in their assessment, telling the 49-year-old: "I see Mark Clattenburg first said not a red because you need to make contact, then on being told that's not the case, came up with some nonsense about it being a gesture. Mate. Get back to Gladiators with that rubbish."