Mark Clattenburg has backed Chris Kavanagh's decision to allow Manchester City's stoppage-time winner to stand, despite new footage bringing Sunday afternoon's controversy back into the spotlight. Wolves appeared on track to secure just their second point of the season against the reigning Premier League champions, but VAR was called into action as John Stones rose highest at a corner to head in a last-gasp winner.

Jorgen Strand Larsen struck early, finding the back of the net just eight minutes in after being left unmarked in the City box, handing Wolves a surprising lead. However, with City piling on the pressure with relentless attacks, Wolves' defence eventually gave way as Josko Gvardiol fired a long-range shot into the top-right corner. The inevitable winner came from John Stones, securing a vital victory for City and keeping them within one point of league leaders Liverpool by the end of the weekend.

Despite the result, questions remain about the decision not to disallow the 95th-minute goal, as Bernardo Silva appeared to interfere with play while sitting in an offside position. The City midfielder made contact with goalkeeper Jose Sa but had moved away by the time John Stones plundered the ball into the back of the net. The decision not to overturn the referee's call prompted Gary O'Neil to suggest that officials may have a subconscious bias toward bigger teams. However, the PGMOL chief has now weighed in on the matter. Check out the angle that's gone viral on social media below:

Clattenburg Gives His Opinion

Former referee gives in-depth explanation as to why the goal stood

Following the late controversy that saw Wolves drop to the bottom of the Premier League table, trailing Southampton on goal difference, Clattenburg wrote a piece for the Daily Mail to discuss the decision. He provided a detailed explanation of why the goal was allowed to stand and outlined the thought process behind it in relation to letter of the law.

"Chris Kavanagh was completely correct in making sure the winner stood," the former Premier League referee of 450 games wrote.

"Yes, Bernardo Silva was in an offside position when John Stones crashed his header beyond Jose Sa, but there’s more to it. You have to pose yourself the same questions Kavanagh will have asked himself at the pitchside monitor."

He added: "Firstly, was Silva blocking Sa’s line of vision? The answer is no, because when you see the freeze frame, he’s dived out of the way to make sure of that. Secondly, does Silva impact Sa’s ability to play the ball at the precise moment that Stones makes contact?

"Again, the answer is no, as the header goes straight through the goalkeeper. It was telling that there were no protests from Sa or any Wolves players. It was only once Gary O’Neil and his coaching staff had watched the replay that they hoped to find a reason — any reason — to get the goal disallowed."