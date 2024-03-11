Highlights Mark Clattenburg believes Liverpool should have been awarded a late penalty against Man City, disagreeing with the VAR decision.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has given his view on the biggest talking point to emerge from Sunday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City. The incident in question saw Liverpool denied a late penalty after Jeremy Doku's boot made contact with Alexis Mac Allister's chest.

The Reds equalised early in the second half at Anfield courtesy of a Mac Allister penalty following Ederson's foul on Darwin Nunez inside the box. The Argentina midfielder's spot-kick cancelled out John Stones' opener, which came from a clever Kevin De Bruyne corner.

Home supporters were left furious during the closing stages of the match when play was waved on by referee Michael Oliver despite an apparent foul on Liverpool's goalscorer. VAR reviewed the incident in the 99th minute of the match, but the decision was made to stick with Oliver's original call. Jurgen Klopp and the home support fumed at the non-award of the penalty and Clattenburg has sympathy with them.

Mark Clattenburg Disagrees With VAR

Ex-Referee Believes Wrong Call Was Made

In his latest Daily Mail column, the former Premier League official stated his belief that the wrong decision was made at Anfield. Clattenburg laid the blame with the VAR officials, rather than Michael Oliver, commenting

"Liverpool should have been awarded a stoppage-time penalty against Manchester City but this is the problem in the Premier League right now – referees are making mistakes in matches and not being helped by their VARs."

Clattenburg, who is now employed by Nottingham Forest as a Referee Analyst, went on to say: "Outside of the box, this would have resulted in a free-kick, every day of the week. Just because it happened inside the box does not suddenly transform it into a clean challenge when Mac Allister might be left playing connect the dots on his chest on Monday morning."

It's a decision that could have huge consequences in the Premier League title race as the Reds missed the opportunity to reclaim their place at the top of the table following Arsenal's win against Brentford on Saturday.

Implications on Title Race

Arsenal Take the Lead Amid Anfield Controversy

Due to the spoils being shared on Merseyside, the real winners of the occasion were Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players. The Gunners now lead the way in a tight three-horse race at the top of the Premier League due to their superior goal difference.

Had either Liverpool or City taken all three points away from Anfield, the winners would have ended the weekend in pole position. As it stands, only one point separates the three teams in what is shaping up to be one of the best title races in modern history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool failed to beat either Manchester City or Arsenal in the 2023/24 campaign, picking up three draws and one loss against their title rivals.

It's almost impossible to tell who will emerge with the trophy when the final whistle of the 2023/24 campaign blows, but Liverpool will be hoping the potential penalty they could have had against their rivals doesn't prove too costly.