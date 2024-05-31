Highlights Jason Kidd has strengthened his coaching resume with the Mavericks, leading them to success in the playoffs and earning recognition from his peers.

Jason Kidd continues to build up his resume as a hero in the eyes of Dallas Mavericks fans.

He played eight of his 19 years in the league with the Mavericks, one of them seeing him play a key role in winning the franchise's first championship in 2011.

Retiring in 2013, Kidd began his coaching career. After a few stops at Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles, he came back to Dallas in 2021 and has since brought back the team's status of being serious contenders.

After Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley heaped praise on Kidd for elevating the team and bringing them back to the biggest stage of the postseason, franchise owner Mark Cuban only had one word in response to what Dudley said.

"Facts."

Kidd's Strong Resume With Dallas

Returns as head coach after helping win title in 2011

In three seasons as the Mavericks' head coach, Kidd has a 140-106 record. Two of those campaigns featured 50 or more wins and runs to the Western Conference Finals.

In the playoffs, Kidd has also done well in having the team overachieve expectations. Currently having a 21-14 record in the postseason with Dallas throughout their two playoff appearances, he has succeeded in having them take down teams who may have more talent but not the right tactics to neutralize the Mavericks' style of play.

Taking down a 64-win Phoenix Suns squad in Game 7 of the 2022 West Semis, especially by blowing them out in stunning fashion, showed the potential Dallas has with Kidd at the helm. Now going a step further this year, beating strong squads like the Clippers, Thunder, and Timberwolves, they continue to develop into a power to not take lightly.

Upon reaching the NBA Finals, assistant coach Jared Dudley believes it's time for Kidd to get recognition from the rest of the league as one of the best coaches today. This is something Mark Cuban resonated with, especially with how successful the team has been since hiring Kidd.

What's Next for Kidd and Mavericks

Boston awaits in the NBA Finals

With the Mavericks facing the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, this marks the first time these two teams will duke it out for the championship. The last Texas-based team Boston played in the Finals was Houston in 1986, where they won in six games.

Dallas' first two matchups in the Finals involved Miami, losing for the first time in 2006 before bouncing back in 2011 to win their first title in franchise history.

Boston will host the first two games of the series, tipping off on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. EST.