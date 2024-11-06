Key Takeaways A former player of both Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot has had his say on who is the better manager.

Slot has impressed since joining Liverpool while Ten Hag was recently sacked as head coach of Manchester United.

The pair have very similar statistics in the Eredivisie.

Premier League fans were introduced to a new and intriguing rivalry at the beginning of the season. For the first time in history, both Manchester United and Liverpool, two of the biggest clubs in the country, were being coached by men who had come to England from the Dutch Eredivisie.

Erik Ten Hag was already well-established at Old Trafford, having won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup as he entered his third season in charge. On the other side of the fence, Arne Slot was just getting his feet under the table at Anfield as he prepared to replace the seemingly irreplaceable Jurgen Klopp. Having impressed in their native countries, everyone was eager to see whose success would translate better to English football.

Cut to November, and it seems we have a clear answer. Liverpool and Slot sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table, while Ten Hag has packed his bags and is being replaced at the Theatre of Dreams by Ruben Amorim. This triumph for the former Feyenoord manager may have been predictable, particularly for one player who has had the unique experience of playing under both of them.

Former Ten Hag & Slot Player Names the Better Coach

Mark Diemers played under both managers

Mark Diemers finds himself in a unique position, having played under both Dutch coaches during his career. The 31-year-old currently plays for second-division side SC Cambuur but previously worked under Ten Hag while he was in charge of FC Utrecht and under Slot during his recent time at Feyenoord.

Speaking to ESPN via the Mirror, the attacking midfielder revealed that while the former Manchester United manager was an excellent tactician, there was one element of his managerial game he had not yet mastered when they worked together, which was an area he also believed Slot to be strong in:

"I choose Arne Slot. I can only talk from my time. I found Ten Hag insanely good tactically, so were his training sessions. But I just didn't think he was very good, at that time, on a human level. But that was already six or seven years ago. I thought Slot was a lot stronger on a human level. "Look at what kind of clubs [Ten Hag] has worked at, so he must also have qualities on a human level. I still have contact with him via WhatsApp. Then he also comes across as very friendly to me. He will undoubtedly have grown on a human level as well."

Despite Diemers' assertion that Ten Hag would have improved his man-management skills in the years since they worked together, it still appears to have been a root cause of many of his most publicised problems while in the North West of England. The 54-year-old fell out with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho during his time in charge, with both eventually being allowed to leave the club.

There were also rumours that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane stopped seeing eye to eye with Ten Hag during his second season, despite being two of his most prominent performers in his debut term.

Ten Hag vs Slot - Eredivisie Records

The two managers both enjoyed success in the Netherlands

While it is hard to compare Ten Hag and Slot based on their time in the Premier League as of right now, their contrasting records in their homeland make for interesting reading. In terms of trophies won, it is the former United head honcho who is the clear winner, as during his time at Ajax, Ten Hag managed to claim three league titles as well as two Dutch Cups and a Dutch Super Cup. He also famously took his youthful side to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals, overcoming the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in doing so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik Ten Hag and Arne Slot have faced off five times as managers - Ten Hag won twice and Slot won the other three times.

As for Slot, his trophy cabinet looks a little more bare, having won an Eredivisie title and a Dutch Cup apiece in his time at De Kuip. In terms of results, the momentum shifts more towards the Liverpool boss. In 228 games, Ten Hag walked away with a win percentage of 67.1% compared to Slot's 69.6%—admittedly with just 94 wins in 135 matches. The latter also had a better points-per-game record of 2.27 to his opposite number's 2.17.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 06/11/2024.