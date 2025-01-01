Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender and former Chelsea star Andreas Christensen, and presenter Mark Goldbridge has reacted to the news, suggesting that he is 'taking up netball', hinting that he's not best pleased with the rumour.

After a difficult start to the Premier League season, with United sitting in the bottom half, Ruben Amorim will likely want new additions. The Portuguese manager has taken over a squad that isn't fully suited to playing his system, so United may need to bring in players if they want Amorim to succeed.

The Red Devils are being linked with a host of players for the January transfer window, despite suggestions that they might not have a lot of money to spend. One of those is Christensen from Barcelona, who has played in a back three in his career.

Mark Goldbridge Fumes at Christensen Rumour

He's been linked with a move to Man Utd

Reacting on X, Goldbridge has suggested that he's going to take up netball, hinting that he's not happy with United reportedly showing an interest in signing Barcelona centre-back Christensen...

"Oh ffs...that's it. I'm taking up Netball."

Reports emerged earlier this week that United are 'seriously interested' in signing Christensen for the January transfer window. The former Chelsea defender has played just once for the Catalan giants after undergoing surgery on a knee injury last month.

Christensen certainly wouldn't need to adapt to Premier League football having joined Barcelona from Chelsea, making 93 appearances in England's top flight. There are certainly question marks over his fitness and whether he's going to be the same player after his injury.

Barcelona didn't pay a penny to secure Christensen's signature after he left Chelsea following the expiration of his contract, so United might be able to sign him for a reasonable fee. Amorim has utilised Noussair Mazraoui in a centre-back role during his time at the club, perhaps showing that he doesn't have a wealth of options that he trusts in defence.

If he was to make the move to Old Trafford, then Goldbridge would certainly need some convincing that he would be a smart addition.