Arsenal continue to fall behind in the 2024/25 Premier League title race amid poor form, and Mark Goldbridge has insisted the Gunners would have minimal such issues if they had signed Aston Villa star, Ollie Watkins.

It follows after Mikel Arteta's men were forced to share the points against Villa, despite securing a two-goal lead in the 55th minute. It took the visitors just eight minutes to undo the hosts' hard work, and ultimately, it was Watkins himself who netted his team's second to level the scores. The England international, one of the best strikers in world football, has taken the Premier League by storm over the last couple of seasons, and he may be precisely what the Gunners need to bring the league title to North London.

Goldbridge: Arsenal "Win the League" with Watkins

The Gunners are in need of a forward reinforcement

It has long been the case that Arsenal could massively benefit from a new forward addition. With just a single win in their last five outings, it has often been the side's attack that has let them down. Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge reiterated that Watkins, who is currently earning £130,000 per week, could well be the solution in this regard:

Kai Havertz has recently made the striker position his own, and, particularly at the tail end of last season, his stellar form brought Arsenal closer than ever to a Premier League title. This term, he remains the team's top-scorer with 13 goals, but questions have been raised on whether his chance conversion has been sufficiently reliable.

Meanwhile, Watkins enjoyed a scintillating 2023/24 campaign, netting a career-high of 19 goals in the league. His ability to simply put the ball in the back of the net cannot be understated, and he has showcased such a strength on multiple occasions against Arsenal as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins has scored six goals in ten appearances against Arsenal.

His record against the North London outfit is rather ironic, given he has admitted to being a boyhood Arsenal fan in the past. This could play into Arteta's favour though, if the Spaniard and his entourage were to make a move for the 29-year-old. Nonetheless, any deal would require a significant investment, with the Villa top brass reportedly holding out for more than £100 million when they were met with interest in 2024.

