Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford, has been linked with a shock move to the MLS, with Seattle Sounders reportedly holding an interest, but Mark Goldbridge has insisted that the deal has little chance of materializing.

It feels as though Rashford's days at Old Trafford are numbered, after almost a decade in the senior team. The 27-year-old has not played a single minute in any of his side's last five games, having been excluded from the matchday squad in four of those fixtures, with new boss, Ruben Amorim, unimpressed with the wide man's conduct off the pitch. He further went on to claim he was "ready for a new challenge", further fueling the rumours of a departure ahead of the January transfer window.

Goldbridge: 'No Way' Rashford Completes Move to MLS

The English international has been linked with a plethora of clubs

The likes of Barcelona and Arsenal have been linked with Rashford's name, as an exit from Old Trafford looks increasingly likely. However, neither of the two Champions League clubs have been willing to make progress in their pursuit as yet, and a surprise switch to the MLS has been mooted instead. American outfit, Seattle Sounders, have reportedly "held an internal discussion" over the transfer, but Goldbridge has insisted that any such move is unlikely. He wrote to X (formerly Twitter):

Marcus Rashford's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 15 Minutes played 978 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots on target per 90 0.83 Key passes per 90 1.38

It's no secret that Rashford has been underwhelming this term in the eyes of Manchester United supporters. The Red Devils are currently languishing in 14th in the Premier League table, and their star youth academy graduate has struggled to contribute consistently for the team. However, despite his sub-par campaign, Rashford is still arguably in his prime years at 27 years of age. A transfer to the MLS would be an early step-down in Rashford's career, as he may still have some quality to offer in Europe's major competitions.

Meanwhile, similar links to the Saudi Pro League emerged last month, and the Saudi Arabian trio, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah, were all named as potential suitors in the Middle East, as revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT.

Related Exclusive: Big Joshua Zirkzee Exit Update Emerges at Man Utd Manchester United are having to be careful as they choose whether to cash in on Joshua Zirkzee

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 04/01/2025