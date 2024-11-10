Mark Goldbridge blasted Gabriel Martinelli for his performance during Arsenal's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Martinelli was the recipient of an excellent chance in the first half, but the Brazilian winger's effort at goal lacked conviction and was saved by Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to keep the scores level at 0-0.

"Martinelli just ain't it is he," Goldbridge posted on X.

However, Martinelli did go on to break the deadlock in the second half, lashing home from an acute angle after being found unmarked at the back post by Martin Odegaard, back in the starting line-up for the first time after an extended absence due to injury.

Martinelli looking to rediscover his best form

The 23-year-old is hoping to return to the level he displayed in 2022/23

Martinelli has been forced to fight for his place in the starting line-up with teammate Leandro Trossard this season, playing just over two-thirds of the Gunners' Premier League minutes going into the clash with Chelsea, scoring twice and laying on two assists in his first 10 appearances in the competition.

The 23-year-old lost his starting spot to the Belgian towards the end of last term but an injury to Odegaard has created room for both forwards in the side, with Trossard taking up a more central striking role and dovetailing with Kai Havertz.

Martinelli's most productive season came in the 2022/23 campaign, when he scored 15 Premier League goals, but he has struggled to match those numbers since, managing just six league strikes across the whole of last season.

After his goal against Chelsea, the forward is already halfway towards matching that tally and will certainly hope to break into double figures as a minimum as Arsenal chase league leaders Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City for an elusive Premier League title.