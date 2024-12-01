Mohamed Salah played a pivotal role for Liverpool yet again, as he produced a moment of brilliance in the first half against Manchester City, delivering the inch-perfect cross to Cody Gakpo to open the scoring at Anfield. Mark Goldbridge took to social media to wax lyrical about the Egyptian, who is still often "underrated" by fans and critics alike.

Salah later doubled his side's advantage with a well-taken penalty in the second half, all but settling the tie, sending Liverpool 11 points clear of the reigning Premier League champions.

Goldbridge: 'Underrated' Salah Deserves More Recognition

The Egyptian has consistently delivered when Liverpool have needed him most

Speaking via That's Football, Goldbridge heaped praise on Salah following his spectacular assist. He said:

"I hate saying it but [Salah] he's world-class. Why is he so underrated? Why doesn't he win Ballon d'Ors? "That cross is unbelievable."

The 32-year-old has notched 12 goals and 11 assists in 20 outings across all competitions, in a campaign that has been no different in productivity to his previous ones at Anfield, despite his age. It has been eight seasons since he first arrived at the club from Roma in 2017, and more than 360 appearances and over 200 goals later, Salah has rarely ever lowered his level, but has nonetheless often been uninvolved in discussions for major individual honors such as the Ballon d'Or.

Mohamed Salah's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 12 Goals 11 Assists 7 Key passes per game 1.8 Shots per game 1.3 WhoScored rating 7.69

Ultimately, he is among the established stars of the Premier League and will undoubtedly be regarded among the very best in history as well, though there are fears of his time in the division perhaps coming to a close. With a contract expiring in the summer of 2025, the forward previously expressed his disappointment at not being offered a new deal, and felt he was "more out than in".

However, coming as some good news to Liverpool supporters, the ever-reliable David Ornstein shared his prediction on the situation, noting that the two parties may well "come to a compromise".

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com - Correct as of 01/12/2024