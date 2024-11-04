Mark Goldbridge says Noussair Mazraoui has been a fantastic signing for Manchester United so far and has praised the Moroccan full-back for his display in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

One of Erik ten Hag’s final signings at Man United, Mazraoui joined from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, and, according to Goldbridge, has been ‘ridiculously consistent’ since his arrival at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old once again stood out in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, finishing the match with a 92% pass accuracy, winning six tackles, making six passes into the final third, and completing five take-ons – more than any other defender in a Premier League game this season. He also engaged in 16 ground duels, winning 13, while making two clearances and two interceptions.

Goldbridge heaped praise on Mazraoui after the final whistle, suggesting the former Ajax defender made everyone else look ‘average’ in the first half:

Mazraoui barely put a foot wrong on Sunday despite playing out of position at left-back – with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia still absent, the Moroccan was once again deployed where he has spent most of the season under Ten Hag.

The 26-year-old, who arrived at Old Trafford on a five-year deal, saw limited action while at Bayern last term, making just 15 Bundesliga starts and amassing close to 1,200 minutes of action in total.

However, Mazraoui has been a key player for the Red Devils this term, starting all but one Premier League game so far, as well as making three starts in the Europa League.

The Moroccan defender is fourth among all outfield players in league minutes played this season, behind Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, and Lisandro Martinez.

Mazraoui will certainly be hoping his stellar display against Chelsea has impressed incoming Man United boss Ruben Amorim, who will officially take charge at Old Trafford on November 11.

Noussair Mazraoui's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 84.2 Progressive passes per 90 5.05 Tackles per 90 3.93 Minutes played 642

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.