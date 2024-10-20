Manchester United fan presenter Mark Goldbridge has torn into PGMOL after they awarded Manchester City's contentious late strike following a VAR check - with John Stones' late header downing Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

City winger Bernardo Silva was offside whilst he was jostling with goalkeeper Jose Sa as City earned a late corner, but as Stones connected with Phil Foden's corner, the Portuguese star ducked and was out of Sa's way by the time contact was made between Stones and the ball. City celebrated, but a VAR check looked to offer Wolves a reprieve - however, after being summoned to the screen, referee Chris Kavanagh awarded the goal to break Wolves' hearts, and it left United fan Goldbridge fuming with the powers that be for failing to recognise the impact Silva had on Sa's positioning.

Goldbridge: PGMOL 'a Joke' as Howard Webb Singled Out

The United fan was not happy to see City benefit from a VAR incident

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge was not happy with Howard Webb and the organisation for failing to disallow the goal after he felt Sa was impeded. He posted:

"PGMOL!!! What's the point in carrying on with the league at this point. Webb and co you're a joke. An absolute inconsistent game ruining joke."

City had seen Arsenal drop points away at another bottom-half side earlier in the weekend, thanks to a VAR incident themselves - after William Saliba was sent off at Bournemouth on Saturday, leaving Arsenal with a mountain to climb and ultimately losing 2-0 on the south coast to register their first away loss of the calendar year.

It seemed for all the world as though they would drop points after Jorgen Strand Larsen's early opener threatened to see them fail to take advantage of the Gunners' slip up. Although Josko Gvardiol had equalised with a superb strike from the edge of the box, City had failed to properly test Wolves, but their resilience shone through to send them three points clear of the Gunners in the Premier League title race.

It means that the reigning champions remain the only side unbeaten in the top-flight this season, whilst Wolves are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Gary O'Neil's side, on the contrary, have yet to win in the top-flight this season with the most goals conceded in the division. And, having accrued just one point from their first eight games, there is a real worry in terms of their relegation woes having made the move up to the Premier League six years ago.