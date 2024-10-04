Most Manchester United players have been criticised by a fan or pundit in recent weeks, but Casemiro continues to be one of the club's main scapegoats, and now, Mark Goldbridge has stated it's time for the midfielder to move on.

Casemiro played the full 90 minutes as United continued their Europa League campaign with a tricky away trip to Estádio do Dragão to take on FC Porto. The Red Devils were 2-0 up within the first 20 minutes and things appeared to be turning around for a team under immense pressure of late, but defensive issues reared their head once more, and within five minutes of the second half, Erik ten Hag's men found themselves 3-2 down.

United managed to rescue a point in the dying moments thanks to an injury-time Harry Maguire goal. Their efforts to snatch a draw were not helped by Bruno Fernandes' second red card in as many games, but it is Casemiro who bore the brunt of the blame from Goldbridge in his analysis of the game.

Casemiro's Time is Up

Midfielder's form a real concern for United

Goldbridge is known for his negativity and reactionary comments while he watches Manchester United on his YouTube channel. Indeed, it is this that has helped him become such a popular streamer. Clearly, he's seen just about as much as he can take when it comes to Casemiro, though, as his latest comment suggests.

Casemiro 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 8 Minutes 574 Passes completed 212 Tackles made 23 Tackles won 18 Touches 323

As Porto scored their third goal through Samu Omorodion, Goldbridge tweeted:

"FFS! Look at the midfield in the build up....Casemiro needs to go. One pass and he's nowhere."

Saudi Move on the Cards?

Casemiro's wages could be stumbling block for transfer

It remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag will persist in playing the Brazilian midfielder, or if he, too, has lost faith in Casemiro. There is every chance Manchester United will look to offload the 32-year-old in the next transfer window, or at least in the summer, and there has been reported interest in his services in the past.

There is an expectation that he will move on in one of the transfer windows in 2025, but where he goes is unclear at this time. Casemiro was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the summer, but that never came to fruition as the player was believed to be keen to stay and fight for his place at United.

The issue is, Casemiro is one of the highest paid players in the Premier League right now, earning an eye-watering £350,000 per week at Old Trafford. One would assume the only clubs that could afford to get close to a deal matching that would be in Saudi Arabia, and in his current form, it is unlikely any team in Europe's top five leagues would be looking at Casemiro.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/10/2024