Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar is set to leave the Gunners, with content creator Mark Goldbridge describing the departure as 'massive'.

Edu has been at the club in an administrative role since 2019, and has overseen Arsenal's rise from mid-table mediocrity to perennial title challengers in recent years. Forging a close relationship with Mikel Arteta, the Brazilian is said to have been integral to several of the club's big name acquisitions, helping to land the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

However, it was announced on Monday morning that Edu would be exiting the Emirates, with reports suggesting he's set to take up a role under Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis. Having been at the heart of Arsenal's positive change in fortunes in recent years, Goldbridge believes the move could be significant.

Goldbridge: Edu Exit is 'Massive'

Arsenal will need a replacement imminently

Making 127 appearances for Arsenal as a player between 2000 and 2005, Edu pursued a career in football administration after hanging up his boots, enjoying stints at Corinthians and with the Brazilian national team, before the Gunners came calling in 2019. Initially appointed as a technical director, the 46-year-old was promoted to the title of sporting director in November 2022.

Credited with utilising his vast array of contacts and connections to bring a number of Arteta's targets to North London, the former Valencia player has been a crucial figure behind Arsenal's recent resurgence as a European powerhouse. Thus, news of his departure has come as a shock to many, and the United Stand's Goldbridge has hinted at his belief that it could impact the title challengers.

The Presenter wrote on X:

While not expected to work directly for Forest, the sporting director is in line to coordinate Marinakis' group of clubs, which includes the East Midlands outfit, Olympiacos and Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Having become a close associate of Arteta's in recent years, Arsenal will be desperate to find a successor quickly, in the hope that the loss doesn't negatively impact their long-term project.