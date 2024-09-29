Mark Goldbridge has taken aim at Manchester United chiefs amid the Red Devils' disastrous 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon by describing their performance as 'stinking like a sewer' - but the fan pundit still doesn't want Erik ten Hag to be sacked as the Dutchman's departure would 'not solve anything' at Old Trafford.

An early goal inside four minutes from Brennan Johnson saw United go 1-0 down early doors to Ange Postecoglou's men, before Bruno Fernandes' red card on the stroke of half-time gave them a serious mountain to climb if they were to rescue anything from the game. A second just after the interval from Dejan Kulusevski gave Tottenham daylight and Dominic Solanke got in on the act to really punish the Red Devils, who now sit 12th in the Premier League at the start of October. But despite claims around Ten Hag's potential sacking, Goldbridge doesn't want him to leave despite 'hitting rock bottom' as a United fan.

Goldbridge: Man Utd Performance "Stinks Like a Sewer"

The fan pundit was not pleased with yet another 3-0 loss on home turf

Speaking on The United Stand's reaction to the heavy loss, Goldbridge labelled the performance as an 'absolute shower' - though he didn't know where to turn in terms of hiring a new manager. He said:

"An absolute shower from Manchester United, and not a nice shower - certainly not one with Radox and hot steamy water, really brown water and absolutely stinks like a sewer. "Disgusting performance from Manchester United. Of course logically, the big question from the media and a lot of United fans is 'will INEOS act' or 'will they sack Ten Hag'.

Man Utd Statistics Tottenham 2 Shots on target 10 5 Shots off target 7 38 Possession (%) 62 5 Corners 3 16 Fouls 14 5/1 Cards (Yellow/Red) 3/0

"And whilst that is an overarching question, I have to be honest and say it doesn't inspire or excite me at all. If they sack him, great. If they keep him, great. I don't want him to be sacked - I'm not saying it's great if they sack him, I'm being sarcastic. I don't think it will solve anything. I don't think it's going to fix anything. I've been here before. "We did it to [Louis] Van Gaal, I was excited about Jose [Mourinho], he failed. When we got rid of Jose I was singing Ole's at the wheel, he failed. When we got rid of Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] I was excited about the hipster coach from the Netherlands, he has failed. This is probably as low as I've been."

Poor Results And Tough Schedule Could Spell Ten Hag Exit

The Dutchman is walking on a tightrope ahead of a hard week

United's season to date has seen them win three games from a possible eight - with those coming at home to Fulham with a last-minute on the opening day alongside comprehensive wins over Southampton and Barnsley, in the Premier League and League Cup respectively.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 of his 123 games in charge of Manchester United.

That means that they have failed to win even half of their games - and after disappointing losses to Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham, draws against Crystal Palace and FC Twente means that they sit in mid-table in both the top-flight and the Europa League group phase.

For a club of United's stature, that is nowhere near good enough - and with tough games coming up against Porto and Aston Villa away in the next week, it could push Ten Hag onto the managerial scrapheap in the international break.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-09-24.