Mark Goldbridge has slammed Manchester United's players, who 'can't be trusted', following Ruben Amorim's side's defeat to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Goals from Nikola Milenkovic, Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood gave Forest all three points, negating strikes from Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes for the Red Devils. The result leaves the home team in 13th in the Premier League table, now eight points adrift of fourth placed Manchester City.

The loss was United's second of the week, following Wednesday night's defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates, and it appears as though frustration is already brewing in Amorim's fledgling reign. However, this exasperation hasn't been directed towards the new Portuguese boss, but rather the players, with Goldbridge warning INEOS that those on the pitch aren't at the required level to take United back to where they want to be.

Goldbridge: United Players Can't be Trusted

"Leapards don't change their spots"

It's been a tumultuous few days for Amorim, following his positive opening few games in charge in the north-west. Wins over Bodo/Glimt and Everton have been followed by damaging defeats to Arsenal and Forest, with both significantly hindering the FA Cup holders' slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Tonight's lackluster display against Nuno Espirito Santo's men will be particularly hard to take, given the timid nature of the performance. United were meek in attacking areas and looked vulnerable at the back, and this will certainly have raised concerns for Amorim, who is looking to enact a long-term rebuild.

Writing on X, content creator and presenter Goldbridge expressed his own worries about the tactician's players:

While certain players have reasonable cases to be made to be involved in Amorim's prospective long-term project, many will need to be sold in upcoming windows.

As for the manager's more immediate concerns, his side faces trips to Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool in the next few weeks, in what has to be a period where he steadies the ship at least somewhat.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Statistics United Stat Forest 72% Possession 28% 17 Shots 11 7 Shots on Target 3 1.55 Expected Goals 0.69 5 Corners 3

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 07/12/2024