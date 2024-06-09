Highlights Neves praised as 'next Rodri' by Mark Goldbridge amid Man Utd's hunt for the midfield talent.

Man Utd are seeking Branthwaite for defensive reshuffle after a disastrous 2023/24 season.

Potential deals for Neves and Branthwaite could reshape Man Utd's squad dynamics.

Manchester United are reportedly in with a chance of signing Joao Neves from Benfica this summer. On the back of the news, The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge is, understandably, delighted and even went as far as hailing the glittering 19-year-old as ‘the next Rodri’.

Erik ten Hag, or whoever the manager may be when August comes round, has a big job on their hands. The Red Devils registered their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the season just gone, finishing eighth on 60 points, and will be looking to re-establish themselves as one of the leading teams in 2024/25.

With that comes a big summer of change. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team will be working tirelessly to ensure that Manchester United get the names they desire in the summer transfer window.

Mark Goldbridge Hails Neves as 'The Next Rodri'

‘It’s encouraging. I hope there’s something in it’

Over the years, Benfica have become a conveyor belt of talent with the likes of Ruben Dias, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo all emerging from their academy ranks. The latest name to catch everyone’s attention, however, is Neves.

A mature head on young shoulders, the central midfielder has been a pivotal part of Benfica since staking a claim on the senior squad. Just 19 years of age, Neves is hot property and whoever snares his signature this summer will have their defensive midfield spot sorted for the foreseeable future.

Neves, Casemiro and Amrabat - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Neves Casemiro Amrabat Minutes 2,318 1,987 933 Goals/Assists 3/1 1/2 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 89.9 82.6 88.1 Tackles per game 2 3.3 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.7 0.4 Overall rating 7.21 6.97 6.24

A six-capped Portugal international, Tavira-born Neves’ career-defining move seems to be round the corner with him piquing the interest of many clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, who have reportedly been scouting him.

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, Goldbridge insisted that the rumours surrounding Neves and Manchester United are ‘encouraging’, though he did admit that he believes a switch to their local rivals, Manchester City, is more likely. He also named him ‘the next Rodri’.

“It’s encouraging. I hope there’s something in it. I have spoken about Joao Neves a few times. I don’t have a Benfica season ticket and I don’t watch a lot of them. But what I have seen of him, and I remember talking about him in January when we were doing a show and he was mentioned, is that I genuinely think he goes to Manchester City and becomes the next Rodri.”

Man Utd ‘Expect’ to Complete £75m Move for Branthwaite

Deal to be completed by end of June

Not only is the defensive midfield position in dire need for the 13-time Premier League champions, but they are also eyeing a new centre-back, per The Athletic, especially after Raphael Varane bid farewell to the crowd after the final game of the 2023/24 campaign.

To replace the departing Frenchman, Manchester United have their eyes on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. On the club’s shortlist after a stellar season on Merseyside, their hierarchy are expecting to snare the 21-year-old’s signature by the end of June, per Liverpool Echo.

According to the report, Manchester United are looking to pounce on Everton’s financial situation by getting a deal done before the month concludes. The Toffees are standing strong in their position, however, and will refuse to let the sought-after ace go for less than £75 million.