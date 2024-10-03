Mark Goldbridge says he’s "absolutely fuming" after Benni McCarthy took a swipe at Manchester United players over their approach to training under Erik ten Hag last season.

The United Stand pundit doubled down on the former Premier League striker’s comments, saying ‘it’s not going to not be true’ despite some calling McCarthy ‘bitter’ over losing his job to Ruud van Nistelrooy and eventually coming out with harsh remarks this week.

The 46-year-old left Ten Hag’s coaching team at the end of last season to rekindle his managerial career and recently opened up about last season’s struggles at Carrington.

McCarthy claimed only two players were committed in training under Ten Hag last term, praising Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot for their ‘incredible focus’, before revealing ‘some others didn’t perform the same’.

His remarks came hours after another of Man United’s disappointing performances in the Premier League, a 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday, which saw the Red Devils drop to 13th in the table.

Benni McCarthy Slams Man United Players

‘It’s not gonna not be true’

Goldbridge, speaking on the United Stand, said he was left fuming after McCarthy’s latest remarks and suggested that the arrival of a new manager would not be the solution Manchester United need:

“I’m absolutely fuming, because that is from a coach. It’s not going to not be true, because we were s*** last season. “It’s not like we were good, and he’s going ‘some of these players are really lazy, we’ve just won a treble’. “We know we were s*** last year, then you’ve got a coach saying some of these players are lazy, and I’m like, what’s going on at this football club? “People still think we’re going to get our magic wand of a new manager and everything’s going to change.”

A poor start to the Premier League season has seen Ten Hag come under scrutiny again, while the Dutchman himself has insisted Manchester United will solve their problems and make a success of the 2024/25 campaign.

United bosses are still backing Ten Hag despite the embarrassing performance against Tottenham. According to GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, the Dutchman is not expected to be sacked before the international break and will be given at least two games to try and bounce back after a difficult six-week period at Old Trafford.

United are visiting Porto in the Europa League on Thursday before taking on Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League three days later.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 123 Wins 71 Draws 17 Losses 35 Points per match 1.87

Kobbie Mainoo Spotted in Training

Ahead of Porto clash

Kobbie Mainoo was spotted in training ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Porto after the Englishman limped off in the 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

There were serious concerns over the 19-year-old’s fitness ahead of two important games this week after Mason Mount replaced him in the first half following an apparent hamstring injury.

However, journalist Laurie Whitwell revealed Mainoo is now fit to train with the senior squad ahead of the crucial Europa League showdown, providing a major boost for the struggling Red Devils.

