Highlights Manchester United are reportedly interested in appointing Gareth Southgate to replace Erik ten Hag.

The 53-year-old has a lack of experience in club management, which could be a concern.

Ten Hag's future at United could be uncertain, with Thomas Tuchel also linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to appoint England manager Gareth Southgate as a replacement for Erik ten Hag this summer, and presenter Mark Goldbridge has had his say on the matter, suggesting that it will be the 'biggest joke ever' if he arrives at Old Trafford.

Southgate has done an impressive job with England and his man-management is often praised with the current crop of players all seemingly enjoying playing for the national team. The lack of trophies might be a concern, alongside his limited experience managing at club level.

Ten Hag's future is far from certain after an inconsistent season, with United struggling to qualify for European football in the Premier League while winning no trophies so far. The recent humiliating defeat away to Crystal Palace has cast further doubt over whether he's capable of turning things around.

Southgate Appointment Would be a 'Joke'

Man Utd would be a 'laughing stock'

Reports have suggested that Manchester United have held talks with England manager Southgate about taking over at Old Trafford. There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding ten Hag's future at the club, and INEOS are said to be huge admirers of the work Southgate has done with England.

Reacting to the news, presenter Goldbridge has expressed his dismay, claiming that United would be a laughing stock if they appointed the former Middlesbrough coach...

"Not joking. If Southgate is next United manager it'll be the biggest joke ever. We'll be a laughing stock."

Whether Southgate has the ability to manage a club the size of United remains to be seen, but there's an argument to suggest that being in charge of England is one of the most pressurised positions there is. It wouldn't be a surprise if some of the United fan base considered it an underwhelming appointment considering his lack of experience in club management.

The 53-year-old's last role in club management ended in 2009, and there's no doubt the game has developed immensely since then. Although Southgate has plenty of experience in the modern era, it's a completely different ball game managing a country rather than a Premier League side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has managed 151 games at club level while taking charge of England 93 times in his career.

Thomas Tuchel Another Target for Man Utd

Talks will progress this week

According to TalkSPORT's Anil Kandola, talks between United and Thomas Tuchel will progress later this week. The German manager will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and he's not been afraid to express his desire to return to the Premier League.

Before Bayern's Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Tuchel admitted that he loved his time in the Premier League, but refused to answer any questions about potential interest from the Red Devils.

