Manchester United veteran Jonny Evans has earned huge plaudits from fan presenter Mark Goldbridge for his performance in their 0-0 draw away to Aston Villa on Sunday - with the YouTube influencer stating that Evans is the only person who 'gets the club' after another solid performance in United's backline.

Evans fared alongside Harry Maguire in the first half before the former United captain went off injured at half-time, partnering Matthijs de Ligt after the interval - and they saw out a 0-0 draw to record what was a decent point away from home at Villa Park. Evans joined United as backup last summer, but after renewing his contract again, he showed his worth to Erik ten Hag by stepping in when required - leading Goldbridge to shower him with superlatives.

Goldbridge: Evans Should Have Been Captain '10 Years Ago'

The star gave the fan presenter 'goosebumps' after a solid outing

Speaking on The United Stand's YouTube channel on Monday morning, Goldbridge could not hide his adoration for the Northern Irish star, claiming that he would have made Evans captain in the Louis van Gaal era if he had a time machine - before stating that he was beginning to get goosebumps over his performance against Villa at the weekend. The Red Devils fan presenter said:

"He said after the game that it's a privilege to play for this football club. If you could have a time machine, you'd take Jonny Evans back to 25 [years old] and let him be the captain of that team. "At the moment, Jonny Evans is the only person in that squad that I look at and go 'Well he's got it, whatever it is, he's got it'. "Because it's not just passion, he actually played really, really well. He is now looking like our signing of the summer because a lot of people were expecting him to go, and we've kept him on for another year. "If we didn't have him yesterday, I don't think that result happens. He's got the DNA. I'm almost getting goosebumps on Jonny Evans' performance yesterday - it was out of nowhere, I didn't expect it and I wouldn't have picked him."

Evans' Experience is Vital to Manchester United

There are a lack of committed stars at Old Trafford

Evans came back to United at the start of last season on a reported £65,000-per-week deal, as United aimed to strengthen their ranks on the cheap defensively. But despite only joining as a back-up option, the Northern Ireland legend made 23 appearances in the Premier League when the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were out with injury for large spells of the season.

Jonny Evans' Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 11th Assists 1 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 3rd Clearances Per Game 3.2 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.60 14th

Sunday marked Evans' third Premier League appearance of the campaign, but United have won two and drawn one of the games that he has featured in - making him a massively respected part of the team when it comes to seeing out wins and eking out draws whilst the team are underperforming.

He undoubtedly has the experience that United need at times; 382 Premier League appearances, 29 Champions League outings and 107 caps for Northern Ireland is a superb tally for a strong dressing room leader.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonny Evans has made 234 appearances for Manchester United, scoring seven goals.

And, although Evans is 36, there aren't many better to have landed on a free transfer for the Red Devils as he continues to put in performances weekly for Ten Hag.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-10-24.