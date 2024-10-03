Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Mason Mount will miss Manchester United’s Europa League clash on Tuesday, and now Mark Goldbridge has hinted at another injury for the midfielder.

The 25-year-old was forced off late in United’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur after suffering a head injury that left him bleeding heavily on Sunday.

Mount was escorted back to the dressing room by United’s medical team, but later revealed it was ‘just a scratch’ in a social media post and was expected to be fit for the crucial continental clash midweek.

However, Man United supporters have since been surprised by the news that the midfielder also picked up a knock during the game and was confirmed as unavailable for the trip to Portugal by Ten Hag.

While the severity of the latest injury is not known, Goldbridge hinted at another setback for the 25-year-old, who has recently returned after missing three games with a hamstring issue.

In positive news, Man United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire were deemed fit for the Porto clash and both travelled with the squad.

Mount Struck by Another Injury

Picked up a knock in Tottenham loss

Goldbridge, writing on X, hinted at another injury for Mount, shortly after the midfielder had returned to fitness from a hamstring issue:

Injury problems saw the 25-year-old miss a total of 31 games in his debut Old Trafford season following his £55m switch from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

The Portsmouth-born ace made only five Premier League starts under Ten Hag in the previous campaign, amassing just 514 minutes of action in total.

He managed one goal involvement in those matches – a goal in a 1-1 draw at Brentford in March – and created zero big chances, according to StatMuse. Ten Hag later confirmed that Mount had picked up a knock alongside his head injury.

Mason Mount Manchester United Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 14 Starts 5 Goals / assists 1 / 0 Pass completion % 81.7 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.14 Minutes played 514

Mount is the fourth most expensive signing of Ten Hag’s era at Man United, with only Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, and Casemiro costing more in the Dutchman’s three summers at the club.

The 25-year-old’s final season at Chelsea was equally plagued by injuries as his Man United career. He made 20 starts in the Premier League for the Blues in 2022/23, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

Goldbridge ‘Fuming’ at Benni McCarthy Remarks

‘It’s not going to not be true’

Mark Goldbridge was left "absolutely fuming" after Benni McCarthy took a swipe at Manchester United players over their approach to training last season.

The United Stand pundit backed McCarthy’s remarks, suggesting ‘it’s not going to not be true’ after the 46-year-old opened up about last term’s struggles at Carrington, claiming only two players showed full commitment in training under Erik ten Hag.

McCarthy left Old Trafford’s coaching team at the end of last season to rekindle his managerial career and was replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy as Ten Hag’s assistant.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-10-24.