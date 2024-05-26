Highlights Man Utd are reportedly considering replacing Erik ten Hag with Thomas Tuchel.

INEOS should go if this decision is made, according to Mark Goldbridge.

United recently won the FA Cup, but it's been a disappointing season overall.

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating getting rid of Erik ten Hag, with Thomas Tuchel lined up as a replacement, and presenter Mark Goldbridge has called for INEOS to go if they make that decision.

Although it's been a disappointing season when you look at the Premier League table, the Red Devils have come away with an FA Cup trophy to their name, beating their rivals Manchester City. United have had plenty of injury issues to deal with - Casemiro has regularly been used in an unfamiliar centre-back role.

The Manchester outfit have been linked with a host of different managers, including Tuchel, who will be leaving Bayern Munich this summer.

Goldbridge Questions Man Utd Decision

They could replace Ten Hag with Tuchel

According to The Guardian reporter Jamie Jackson, Bayern manager Tuchel is the frontrunner to replace ten Hag at Old Trafford. United believe that he has the 'temperament' to handle the playing squad, while the Red Devils also have an admiration for his impressive CV.

Reacting to the news on Sunday, The United Stand presenter Goldbridge has called for INEOS to leave if they decide to replace ten Hag with Tuchel...

"If they sack Ten Hag for Tuchel... INEOS out."

Removing ten Hag from his position might seem slightly harsh after they just beat the Premier League champions, but the Red Devils finished in eighth position in England's top flight this season. The Manchester outfit also had a negative goal difference, highlighting some of the major issues they have had this campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern record (2023-24) Matches 61 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 16 Points per match 1.95

It's been a far from perfect season for ten Hag, but it's a similar story for Tuchel, who United are reportedly considering bringing to Old Trafford. Bayern, who often win the Bundesliga at a canter, missed out to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen this term. The German club ended the campaign without a trophy, but it's Tuchel's previous achievements that will be attractive to INEOS.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel has won a Champions League with Chelsea, with his most recent trophy being the Bundesliga title in 2023 with Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag's situation remains open

With reports suggesting that ten Hag was to be sacked after the FA Cup, regardless of the result, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a Sunday morning update on his future. As it stands, United are yet to confirm an official decision on the future of the Dutch tactician.

Romano has claimed that his situation remains open at the moment, with United yet to come to a final verdict. The Red Devils have been speaking to other managers as they assess their options, but they are yet to speak to ten Hag about his future at the club.

