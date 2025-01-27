Mark Goldbridge has shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s reported interest in Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku after the Frenchman emerged as a potential target for INEOS late in the January transfer window.

The United Stand pundit claimed that a move for Nkunku 'would send this club to the Championship', following reports that United are considering a loan for the 27-year-old.

Nkunku has struggled to live up his £52m price tag since joining Chelsea from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig in June 2023, scoring five goals in only 30 Premier League appearances.

The 27-year-old is not considered untouchable under Enzo Maresca this term and is also reportedly a target for Bayern Munich, whom he would be 'willing to join' after agreeing to personal terms.

Goldbridge Reacts to Nkunku Interest

‘INEOS are sending this club to the Championship’

Goldbridge, writing on X, criticised Man United’s reported interest in Nkunku, saying that a move for the Frenchman would 'send the club to the Championship':

Man United have yet to make any new signings in January but are now eyeing a move for Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu, who is reportedly open to an Old Trafford switch.

However, the two clubs’ valuations remain far apart – United are unwilling to meet the Serie A club’s €40m (£33.6m) valuation for the Danish defender and have had their first two bids rejected.

The Red Devils have registered their first piece of January business by loaning out Antony to Real Betis and may see further departures before the deadline on February 3.

While Alejandro Garnacho is now 'more likely to leave than stay', Marcus Rashford’s future is also uncertain, with European clubs keeping tabs on his situation at Old Trafford.

Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea Stats (2024/25) Games 29 Goals 13 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 93 Minutes played 1,208

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.